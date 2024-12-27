Nigerians have reacted to the video of VeryDarkMan announcing the unfortunate occurrence on his NGO account

Legit.ng recalled that VDM shared a video online where he sadly revealed that the sum of N180 million was missing from his NGO account

Many Nigerians have been reacting to the situation, and while some believe him, others assume something is fishy

Nigerian social media users have massively reacted to Vincent Martins Otse, aka VDM's video, announcing that N180 million has gone missing from his account.

In the video, VDM claimed that his NGO account got hacked through the website and that he was going to Jos with a police officer as they had tracked one of the hackers.

The audacious activist also stated that they had made progress by arresting one of the perpetrators and assured the public that he would investigate the matter.

In reaction to the new development, Nigerians online shared their reservations concerning the issue. While some have empathized with the social media critic, others have taken it as an opportunity to mock VDM for always coming online to brag about being transparent and not money-hungry.

Nigerians react as VDM loses NGO money

@DAMIADENUGA:

"This is sad."

@oyemykke:

"This is either a skit, or you are catching a cruise; which one is, say, dem hack NGO account?"

@Deyvxxd_:

"VeryDarkMan said 180million naira is missing cuz his NGO website was hacked. But Werey buy new car Recently! 😂😭😭."

@thenihiin

"If the video I saw on radio today about VeryDarkMan was true, then we are finished!!"

@tolulope_maha:

"Verydarkman has finally revealed himself as the tiff that he is. I don’t blame him, I blame Tunde and Davido for giving him publicity."

@temiszn:

"Verydarkman think say we still dey the era of we listen we don’t judge."

@itzbasito:

"VeryDarkMan said N180m is missing from the N200m donation for his NGO. See scope o, like say we be Primary school students 😹."

@Solomon_Buchi:

"Imagine how VeryDarkMan would react if someone else claimed that their NGO’s account was hacked and 180m stolen? I’m still imagining."

Verydarkman spotted inside luxurious car

Legit.ng earlier reported that social critic Verydarkman spoke about his alleged after being spotted with it at Transcorp Hilton Hotel, Abuja.

In a video, he said he did not know that a TikToker saw him inside the car, and he had to share it again because it was already online.

VDM noted that he makes his money secretly and doesn't brag, and he revealed the car's speed.

Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

