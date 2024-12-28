Portable has waded into the ongoing saga surrounding VDM and his missing NGO funds as announced by the activist

In a video on his page, he blasted VDM and called him a thief, he noted that VDM was hungry that was why he spent the money

The singer also consulted the gods and reported the case to them, he warned that the money cannot be spent alone by VDM

Controversial singer, Habeeb Olalomi Badmus, better known as Portable, has reacted to the missing N180 million from Martins Vincent Otse, aka Verydarkman's NGO account.

Legit.ng had reported that some celebrities took a swipe at the activist after he announced that money was missing from his NGO account.

In a video collage shared by the singer, he was wearing a sport short and had a wrestler's belt over his shoulder. He challenged VDM to the ring.

Portable claimed that he was going to beat the TikToker to stupor. The music star also sternly warned that VDM must not pass through Lagos if the missing money was not found.

The Zazu crooner explained that the money was donated to motherless children, but VDM cornered it and spent it.

Portable calls VDM thief

Also in the recording, Portable boasted that no one gave him N100 million, yet he gave out noodles, repaired roads and provided street light.

However, when hunger dealt with VDM, he went ahead to spend the money. Portable also mentioned that the activist was a thief and an unfortunate man.

He claimed that VDM started with justice for Mohbad. He warned that VDM was not the only one to spend the money.

Portable invokes Ifa on VDM

In one of the clips, Portable displayed some items used for worshipping gods and invoked Ifa on the thief. The singer also placed curses on the hacker.

Recall that VDM and Portable have been on each other's neck in the past. The activist called him out for beating a man during Felabration and Portable blasted VDM in return.

What fans said about Portable's video

Reactions have trailed the video made by Portable about VDM. Here are some of the comments below:

@iam_whizzylee:

"Your papa money dey there?"

@big__ib:

"2025 Film go long Gan."

@fhaskid_frosh_01:

"I swear."

@officialceounik:

"Portable what of if all these is a prank by VDM. God Abeg ooo. VDM get so many enemies. VDM must not fall ooo cause NGO money gats dey in tact cause people are not joking with him."

@___baller________:

"Portablebaeby I won’t support you on this bro.. u know how many communities VDM don help?? Lol."

@omoaiyeola08:

"I believe in verydarkblackman pass you brr. Make all of una rest, nah fame una dey find. Nah him downfall una dey find, Enijere. Person wey big don bigitzbastv's profile picture."

@itzbastv:

"This wan don carry VDM matter enter shrine."

@azafundz01:

"Na your money?Why the matter come the pain you?"

VDM reacts to Portable's video

Legit.ng had reported that the activist was not pleased with the video made by Portable after he called him out.

VDM had accused the singer of assault while he went to perform ta Felebration.

The activist threatened to send all video of Portable's atrocities to different embassies and implicate him.

