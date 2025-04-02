The Energy Reforms Advocates (ERA) praised President Tinubu’s removal of Mele Kyari as NNPC’s GCEO, calling it a bold step against corruption

ERA demanded a thorough probe into alleged fraudulent refinery projects that consumed billions while Nigeria remained dependent on fuel imports

The group urged anti-corruption agencies to act, warning that without accountability, meaningful reforms in the oil sector would be impossible

A leading energy advocacy organization has commended President Bola Tinubu's decision to replace Mele Kyari as head of Nigeria's national oil company, calling it a pivotal moment for sector reforms.

The Energy Reforms Advocates (ERA) described the leadership change at the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited as necessary to address longstanding corruption allegations.

The sacking follows a continued feud between NNPC and the African richest man, Dangote.

ERA President Abdulkadri Isah stated that Kyari's dismissal creates an opportunity to examine controversial refinery projects approved during the previous administration.

"The dismissal of Mele Kyari signals a new dawn in our nation's commitment to eradicating corruption in the oil and gas sector," Isah said.

"We commend President Tinubu for demonstrating the political will to confront these challenges head-on."

Group calls for probe into refinery operations

The group specifically called for scrutiny of funds allocated to refinery projects that either failed to materialize or remained incomplete despite substantial budgetary provisions.

Industry analysts estimate Nigeria has spent billions on refinery rehabilitation with limited results, forcing continued reliance on expensive fuel imports.

ERA urged the new NNPC leadership team, which includes former Shell executive Bashir Bayo Ojulari as Group CEO, to prioritize transparency.

"The probe into fake refinery projects must be swift and thorough," Isah insisted. "Nigerians deserve to know how billions of dollars were allocated to non-existent or uncompleted projects."

The advocacy group warned that without proper accountability, efforts to reform the oil sector would remain ineffective. They suggested the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) should collaborate with NNPC's new management to investigate past contracts.

Hope expressed as Tinubu overhaul NNPC

This leadership overhaul comes as Nigeria struggles with declining crude production and persistent fuel shortages.

Experts believe the appointments could signal Tinubu's determination to implement long-delayed petroleum sector reforms, including operationalizing the Petroleum Industry Act.

ERA expressed hope that the management changes would restore confidence in NNPC's operations.

"With competent leadership, the NNPC can finally fulfill its mandate," the group noted, listing improved refining capacity and reduced fuel imports as critical expectations.

The presidency has yet to comment on potential investigations into previous refinery projects. However, observers suggest the NNPC shakeup aligns with broader efforts to reposition Nigeria's energy sector for efficiency and profitability.

President Tinubu Sacks NNPC Boss

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the president of Nigeria, Bola Tinubu had sacked Mele Kyari as Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) boss and appointed Bashir Bayo Ojulari as the new GCEO and Ahmadu Musa Kida as the non-executive chairman.

The president also sacked all board members who were appointed alongside Kyari in November 2023.

This latest development happened amid the ongoing saga between the NNPC Limited and Dangote Refinery, a major private-owned refinery in Nigeria.

