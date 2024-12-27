Content creator Oyemykke has shared his take on the missing funds in the NGO account created by Verydarkman

In a video, VDM had complained about how the NGO account was hacked and the bank account with N200m was also affected

The social critic said N180m was stolen from the account and Oyemykke asked him to clarify his claims

Content creator Olukoya Abisoye Michael, aka Oyemykke, has questioned social critic Vincent Martins Otse, aka Verydarkman, who stated that the website of his non-governmental organisation was hacked.

According to VDM, N180m was also hacked from his NGO's account, which was meant for the project he wanted to establish for local primary school children.

Oyemyyke tackles VDM over hacked N180m donation. Image credit: @oyemykke, @verydarkblackman

Source: Instagram

Oyemykke laughed at intervals and asked VDM what he meant about the money being hacked in his account. He added that 80 percent of Nigerian guys are smart and what VDM was saying wasn't clear and didn't add up.

The content creator said it was as if someone said that snake swallowed N40m belonging to the JAMB (Joint Admissions Matriculation Board). Reacting to the issue, some people noted that if it was Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo or others who were involved in the missing money drama, VDM would have started dragging them.

Watch Oyemykke's video below:

Reaction to Oyemykee's questions VDM's N180m funds

Legit.ng has compiled some of the reactions as Oyemykke questions VDM over the hacked N180m NGO funds below:

@_lov_issabella:

"Imagine if something like this happened to Iyabo Ojo or any other celebrity, VDM would drag the living daylight out of the person. Make dem drag am too he should explain himself."

@agboola.bukola443:

"Voice of the voiceless don voice away."

@berry_mirewa_:

"And if na person talk am, Olobuku will bring light outside."

@elmustopha_wears:

"He don use una donation money buy car."

Oyemykke slams VDM, defends Iyabo Ojo

Legit.ng reported that Oyemykke had lent his voice to the drama surrounding Iyabo Ojo over Mohbad’s death case.

The socialite called out Verydarkman and other critics as he noted that there was an agenda to attack the actress.

Oyemykke’s submission on the matter triggered reactions from Nigerians, with some of them agreeing with his line of thought.

