Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Deeone, has shared his observation about Verydarkman amid his missing NGO funds

In a video made by the comedian, he said that people should put the missing funds aside and support VDM because something was wrong

What he shared the video became a topic of discussion among fans in the comments section as they shared their take about it

Reality show star Aderombi Adedayo Martins, better known as Deeone, has made a U-turn from dragging social media activist, Martins Vincent Otse, aka Verydarkman.

In a video shared by the former housemate, he said his focus was not on the missing funds and appealed to Nigerians also to take their eyes off it for the time being.

Fans react to Deeone's video about VDM/ Photo credit@comediandeeone/@verydarkblackman

Source: Instagram

According to him, something was going on with VDM that he cannot explain. He disclosed that it was either that the activist was being threatened or being controlled.

Deeone begged fans to continue praying and supporting the TikToker.

Deeone makes promise

In the video, the funny man assured his fans that he had not changed. He mentioned that he was the one, who dragged VDM when money was withdrawn from the NGO account.

Deeone further noted that he does not have a concrete evidence about the missing NGO funds and continued begging fans to say nice words about the activist.

On his words:

“VDM is a very smart guy. I will know what happened. Everybody at this point needs to support him. His friend should check on him. There is something wrong, something is happening to him. I don't know if he is being controlled or threatened. You see that account, I don't have a concrete evidence yet, when I do, you all will know."

Recall that Deeone and VDM have been not in good terms. The comedian does not hesitate to shade VDM at every given provocation.

See the video here:

What fans said about Deeone's video

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of fans to the video made by Deeone about VDM. Here are some of the comments below:

@stylocomedian:

"Abeg give update at Pallzzo."

@ashipablog:

"I trust you he’s trying to restrict people from Lil smarts case."

@dagojaynigltd:

"VDM dey miss 180m? Amazing!"

@ojoronation_tv:

"Na now now I fully believe this Deeone."

@legitjydegram:

"Possible a higher power is threatening him not to embark on this project."

@kingtufab:

"It’s very possible he could have been threatened. Cause he stepped on many toes, even top officials and they might have had somfn on him. He really started well but also distractions are normal. You shave a good point in praying for him."

@aize_and_luremzy:

"I think I wanna agree with you, welldone bro."

Deeone reacts to Veekee James video

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that the comedian was not pleased with a video made by fashion designer Veekee James.

In the said clip, Veekee James was sharing her two cents about marriage.

Reacting to the clip, Deeone asked if she had been married for ten years that she was belittling singles.

Source: Legit.ng