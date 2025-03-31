Nigerian actress Annie Idibia was spotted having fun with her second daughter, Olivia, on social media

This came shortly after Annie made her comeback online following her separation from her husband of many years, 2baba

The heartwarming video of Annie having a good time with Olivia sparked a series of reactions from Nigerians, with some of them advising her

Nigerian actress Annie Idibia, nee Macaulay, is back in the news over a video of her having fun with her daughter, Olivia.

Recall that Annie made a big comeback on social media on March 31, 2025, with a video posted on her Instagram page.

Nigerians advise Annie Idibia as she sings with daughter in new video. Photos: @annieidibia1

The mum of two who raised the concerns of many about her well-being following her separation from her husband of many years, Innocent Idibia, aka 2baba, seems to be doing just fine.

After sharing a video where she stylishly reacted to the rumours about her health, Annie Idibia posted more snaps of herself with her youngest daughter, Olivia.

In the post, 2baba’s ex-wife shared some photos of herself in a private jet. She also shared a video of herself and Olivia singing along to Tems’ hit track, Me & U, as they took a ride together before their flight.

The mother and daughter seemingly reaffirmed their love and bond with each other as they sang Tems’ lyrics.

See the photos and video below:

Another video made the rounds on social media of the mother and daughter duo stepping out of the airport’s VIP lounge to board the waiting private jet:

Reactions as Annie Idibia sings with daughter

Annie Idibia’s new photos and singing video with her daughter, Olivia, warmed the hearts of many fans. A number of them took to the Nollywood actress’ comment section to extend their well wishes and to also advise her amid her broken marriage drama with 2baba:

Fabrics_by_carol said:

“That’s the spirit go girl.”

Theblackgirl_in_ai said:

“Annie please learn a thing or two from May . God heal your heart.”

Jummyposh1 wrote:

“Go Queen! Please This is the Happy you we want to see❤️❤️❤️.”

Healthyself_natural said:

“God I am so happy to see her wholeee.. we move👏.”

Olorire__omoiyaakeem said:

“This HAWTNESS is a case study 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥.”

Uniqueplies_studdard wrote:

“God got you Annie! you are a strong woman. We love you ❤️.”

Stephaniecoker said:

“I know that’s right ❤️.”

Iam_comfy said:

“I love you so much Queen 👑😍😍.”

Obuksomega wrote:

“@annieidibia1 , you’re welcome back but please, don’t grant any interviews oooo. Just be giving us fine fine pictures and videos while you continue to heal and work on yourself.”

Ayoolalevites said:

“Welcome back queen 👑.”

Swt_juie said:

“Awww i just sighted a very strong Queen 😍.”

Tennys_natural said:

“She's about to have the best times of her life, she just started living and pouring into herself, love it for her.”

Thejennie_ric wrote:

“Annie is about the have the best time of her life…❤️😍😍😍.”

Qvdaily said:

“No be same person bloggers said they wan cut her leg ???? Just avoid interviews.”

Socio_comics said:

“I love this for her. Stay happy and winning Annie.”

2baba's new bae Natasha adds Idibia to her name

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that 2baba's new lover, Natasha Osawaru, sparked curiosity about their relationship and potential marriage plans following a recent development.

A report circulating online revealed that Natasha has made a significant change by dropping her father’s surname in favour of adopting the musician’s last name.

The Edo State lawmaker, who was previously known as Natasha Osawaru, now goes by Natasha Idibia on Instagram, with the singer’s name conspicuously displayed in capital letters.

