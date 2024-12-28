The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) police command has denied knowledge of the alleged disappearance of ₦180 million from VeryDarkMan's (VDM) NGO account

Josephine Adeh, FCT command spokesperson, stated the police are not investigating the matter as no report has been filed

VDM claimed his NGO's website was hacked, resulting in the transfer of ₦180 million to an unknown account

Abuja, FCT - The Federal Capital Territory (FCT)'s police command says it is not aware of the alleged disappearance of ₦180 million from the account of a Non-Governmental Organisation owned by social media influencer Martins Otse, popularly known as VeryDarkMan (VDM).

The command's spokesperson, Josephine Adeh, said on Saturday, December 28, that the police are also not investigating the matter as VeryDarkMan has not reported it.

Somebody hacked into my NGO website - VDM

Legit.ng earlier reported that VeryDarkMan, on Friday, December 27, claimed that his NGO's website was hacked. This allegedly led to a sum of ₦180 million being transferred from the NGO’s account to an unknown account, leaving only ₦20 million.

He, however, said one suspect has been tracked and arrested, and the investigation continues.

However, it is unclear who is helping VDM with the investigation, as Adeh said the FCT police are not involved in the matter.

“The FCT Police Command is not aware of any case involving VDM’s missing funds and is not conducting any investigation into it. The individual in question should be contacted to clarify where the matter was reported, as there is no record of such a case with the FCT Police Command," The Punch quoted the spokesperson as saying.

