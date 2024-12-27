Nigerian online critic, VeryDarkMan has cried out about his NGO on social media to the dismay of many

According to the public figure, his NGO website was hacked with N180 million carted away by thieves

VDM updated Nigerians about the steps he was taking to get the money back in a new video on his page

Nigerian online critic Vincent Martins Otse, aka VeryDarkMan, has reportedly lost his NGO website and N180 million to hackers.

Recall that in October 2024, the media personality started an NGO called the Martins Vincent Otse Initiative, where he got people to donate money for him to carry out projects to help society. Music mogul Michael Collins Ajereh, aka Don Jazzy, singlehandedly donated N100 million to the cause.

On December 27, 2024, VeryDarkMan took to his Instagram page to tell Nigerians that the NGO website was hacked and N180 million was stolen.

Nigerians react as VDM claims NGO website was hacked with N180 million stolen. Photos: @verydarkblackman / IG

Source: Instagram

According to VDM, he is one his way to Jos with a policeman, Officer Joe, over the matter and they hope for the best.

The online critic also revealed that one of the hackers had been apprehended and N20 million from the stolen funds has been recovered.

In his words:

“For the past few days, I have not been myself. I am here with Officer Joe and we are going to Jos. The NGO money, somebody hacked into the NGO website and I don’t know how they did it and N180 million is missing. Thank God we have tracked the person and we are on our way to Jos. They have arrested one, that is why I am even saying it now, I am excited and an account has been put on PND, so the account now has N20 million, N160 million has been diverted to another account. We are currently going there to see how I will get the money back. I just want to update you people, I even had to shut down the app and put it on maintenance so that people won’t really see what is going on but let me just come out plain and tell everybody that this is what is going on but hopefully, we would get the money back.”

See the video below:

Reactions as VDM loses NGO website and N180m donation to hackers

VeryDarkMan’s claim that his NGO website was hacked piqued the interest of many Nigerians. Some of them reacted online. Read their comments below:

mandys_delight_:

“Onye oshie.. you lost Gini 😂.”

Mr_dubemtiger:

“Why are people happy that he lost the acct? This kind of thing so so painful.”

Sunray_solar_and_electricals_:

“No be me go comment that thing wey dey your mind😒.”

sunray_solar_and_electricals_:

“Omoo too painful.”

descady:

“IF your money is not inside then you don’t have the right to judge him.”

official_vivianannie:

“If say this kin thing happen to another person na, u see how he will turn everything, he wont remember that this can happen to anyone.”

Moo__rel:

“Which kind format be this 😂.”

Mathewproceed:

“Nawao. Things Dey really happen for naija shaa!”

fodio_oooo:

“Enu Por 😂make Don Jazzy sha nor catch you.”

prettypresh10:

“Na small pikin you fit dey tell that one 😂.”

director4k_:

“Prank na website the money dey abi na bank abi u wan test our faith and patience 😂.”

ellaa.nmaa:

“🤣🤣🤣🤣Story for the Gods.”

Comfort_gabriella1:

“😂😂😂how can I laugh in a way that pleases God.”

VDM spotted in luxurious car

In other news, Legit.ng earlier reported that Verydarkman opened up about the expensive car he was spotted with at Transcorp Hilton Hotel, Abuja.

He noted that he didn't know that a TikToker @_carkid0 saw him and recorded a video, which he shared online.

He also opened up on how he hustles for his money secretly without bragging online. According to VDM, some people say thrash about him without knowing him.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng