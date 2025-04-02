Global site navigation

Man Shares How He Nearly Lost N135k to Scammer Who Hacked His Neighbour’s WhatsApp, Shows Screenshot
People

Man Shares How He Nearly Lost N135k to Scammer Who Hacked His Neighbour’s WhatsApp, Shows Screenshot

by  Victoria Nwahiri 3 min read
  • A Nigerian man shared how he almost fell victim to WhatsApp scammers who hacked his neighbour’s number
  • The man shared how he got a message from his neighbour’s WhatsApp number, asking for N135k
  • He narrated how he almost sent the money before something happened, sparking reactions from netizens

A Nigerian man shared how he nearly lost N135,000 to scammers who hacked his neighbour’s WhatsApp.

He shared a screenshot of his conversation with the scammer who posed as his neighbour.

Man shares how he almost fell victim to scammer who hacked neighbour's WhatsApp
Man who almost lost N135k to scammers who hacked his neighbour's WhatsApp shares details. Photo: X/ @lollypeezle, SANALRENK via Getty Images
Source: UGC

In an X post by @lollypeezle, the man narrated what delayed him from sending the money to the person.

He said:

“Sometimes, it’s good to be broke. On Saturday, I received a message from my neighbor that I should help him send 135k to an account, that he couldn’t access his account. I said “okay” and quickly passed my phone to my wife to send the money from a particular account because I was busy at that moment.

“Immediately i passed her the phone, I collected it back so I could call my neighbor to confirm. Honestly, I don’t know why I tried to confirm. I called on WhatsApp and normal call but he didn’t pick up, so I concluded “if it’s very urgent, he will call back”.
“Minutes later, he called me shouting “They have hacked my WhatsApp o. Hope you have not sent any money. People have been calling me o, our other neighbor has sent 135k to them o”. Omooo. Mo foh. Imagine me entering gbese just like that. The scammer kept reaching out to everyone including me until he retrieved his WhatsApp after 24 hours. What next for my neighbor’s 135k?”

See the tweet below:

Reactions as man exposes WhatsApp scammer's tactics

@papilayi said:

"He can go to the bank to lay a claim for a refund, but trust Nigerian banks at your own risk."

@datchuguyy said:

"Omo you were so lucky."

@Rhotezjacobs said:

"Exploiting UBA for fraudulent activities is alarmingly straightforward. The funds that were wrongfully obtained should have been promptly reported to the bank for recovery through a court order. It’s concerning that this necessary action wasn’t taken immediately."

@JuniorOkoro4 said:

"This is a lesson for us to create a 2 factor authentication for WhatsApp by going to the setting options."

@AdeyinkaSaka said:

"I have once been a victim of this scam with the same format. I had sent the 33k before my neighbor called to inform me that his Whatsapp has been hacked."
Man speaks after almost losing money to scammer on WhatsApp
Man shares experience after scammers almost tricked him into sending money to them. Photo: @lollypeezle
Source: Twitter

In related stories, a lady shared what she saw when she viewed her father’s WhatsApp status while a mother complained after seeing a strange photo on her daughter's WhatsApp display picture.

Scammers who duped White woman traced to Nigeria

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the scammers who duped a woman of £697,000 (approximately N1.3bn) have been identified as Nigerians.

A woman from France lost her life savings after the scammer posed as Hollywood actor Brad Pitt and tricked the woman into sending the sum of money for cancer treatment.

Details about how the scammers were traced to Nigeria have emerged, with a hint at their next move.

