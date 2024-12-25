Verydarkman has responded to dancer Lil Smart who accused him of oppression and threats on his life

The social critic claimed that the voice note Lil Smart released was doctored and he asked him to release the full recording

He added that Lil Smart will learn the hard way, and shared what he wished he did to the dancer when they met

Social critic Vincent Martins Otse aka Verydarkman (VDM) has replied dancer Idowu Smart, aka Lil Smart, who said that he was on the side of singers Azeez Fashola, aka Naira Marley, and Oyinide Azeez, aka Zinoleesky, after he (Lil Smart) accused them of physical assault.

Lil Smart had released a voice note which had him, his friends, and VDM allegedly on it, and he accused the social critic of threatening his life. On his part, VDM said the audio was AI generated and doctored.

He also asked the dancer to release the full recording as proof of what transpired between them. Besides, his decision to record their conversation meant he was up to something despite not providing proof of his allegations against Naira Marley and Zinoleesky.

According to him, his regret was not slapping Lil Smart or demanded that he returned the N1m he gave him for his flight ticket to Abuja. He also questioned his evidence against Naira Marley and Zinoleesky and noted that Lil Smart would go down for the voice note he released.

Watch VDM's video below:

Reactions as VDM clarifies LiL Smart's voice note

Legit.ng has compiled some of the reactions to VDM's video on Lil Smart below:

@daf_riches:

"I love VDM but you're not making sense on this, it's not AI nothing."

@techpreacherr:

"That recording is not AI generated but everyone has to defend themselves. AI is yet to be developed to use those pidgin English so smoothly with voice aggression tone and emotions and differences in voice sounds of the people in the room. I use AI everyday, so I know what I'm saying."

@bam_tv_:

"You sounded like an oppressor when you threatened him. I'm a fan but check yourself. We cannot afford to become the very people we despise."

@jahlivesmart:

"Guy, you are not straightforward."

@chu_chu_ezekwem:

"AI? Come on man. You are like the politicians."

@tolanteeno:

"VDM the oppressor. Your true colors finally showing for Nigerians. So, you deh claim AI but you want people to believe your audio of Bob is not AI. Dey play. Oppressor oshi."

@michaelburgerburger:

"You be mumu Oga. You use money take tie the guy down so him go be like say na him offend you from Naira Marley you don buy the case because them be your guys."

