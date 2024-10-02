Nigerian superstar Wizkid is at it again as he attacked his colleague Davido over the recent single he teased

Legit.ng previously reported that Davido also picked October 1 Wizkid had already chosen to make a big announcement

Following the Unavavble crooner released a snippet of his incoming song, which the Essence crooner didn't waste time in heavily scrutinizing

Nigerian singer Ayodeji Balogun, aka Wizkid, has taken to Elon Musk's X to hurl shades at his rival Davido following his newly released song.

Legit.ng reported that David Adeleke, aka Davido, made his fans' day by making an important announcement via his official social media page.

Wikzid brutally attacked Davido's song. Credit: @wizkidayo, @davido

Source: Instagram

The former DMW executive had earlier hinted at sharing some juicy news with his fans via his Twitter page. His post caused backlash from naysayers as it collided with that of his industry rival Wizkid, who also planned to release new music on October 1, 2024.

Following the snippet, Davido shared on his Instagram account, Wizkid in an X post, he bragged about his influence and claimed that his rival had dropped another "mid song"

In a series of tweets, Wizkid wrote.

"Big me, just like… Puussy boys dropping mids again! Una don tire! Make una go rest small!"

See his tweets below:

Wizkid spurs reactions online

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

riolaschwartz_:

"I wonder who is fighting with him … cos everything he is always fighting imaginary enemies."

mastertrizzy:

"As maturity non work again, my guy switch to been portable, ranting up and down."

wisdomrex61:

"Even Davido and his crew are all waiting and tasty for Morayo to come they are starving to listen to good music. We all know who the true king is BIG WIZ."

okunenyeife_cko:

"always using davido name to create attention to single that don’t fly."

eniola___sarah:

"You can’t trend without mentioning his name? Drop your album and leave all these Chochocho cause it’s giving obsession at this point! Move on!"

thestudentconnectv:

"Let it be known, davido didn't do anything wrong, wiz started it."

ayam_kelvin13:

But why David go wan drop this kind song? Peruzzi you can do better 😂

taaatib:

What is it??? Can't you breathe without Davido?? Even your bird can't! Jeez😂

king_nesi:

"Davido is the air that he breathes. Nothing meaningful comes out of his mouth."

kevinoleo:

"If no be Davido. We for don forget wizkid aje, when last he perform."

Street raffia bag seller argues he looks like Wizkid

A random street seller caught the attention of Nigerians online with his recent claims.

A viral video captured on one of the busy streets in the country saw when a raffia bag seller boldly stated that he was Wizkid’s lookalike.

Even after a series of questions, the elderly man insisted on his statement, triggering laughter among fans and netizens.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng