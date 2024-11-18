Veekee James has shared a fun video of her and her husband, Femi Atere, jumping on a new online trend known as 'Suspect Challenge'

The challenge, which involved people dissing each other playfully, saw Veekee James and her man provide some private information about themselves

Veekee James' 'Suspect Challenge' video has since caused an uproar across different Nigerian social media platforms

Nigerian fashion designer Victoria James, better known as Veekee James, and her husband, Femi Atere are trending as they put the new online trend 'Suspect Challnge' in the spotlight.

On Sunday, November 18, Veekee and her husband, who carpeted their critics, shared them playfully dissing each other with personal information about themselves.

Veekee James and her husband Femi Atere jump on Suspect Challenge. Credit: veekee_james

Source: Instagram

Veekee dissed her husband on social media for his height, lack of six-packs, poor toilet use, and bedroom activities, which broke the camel back.

The video comes barely a few days after Veekee James' husband walked up to her while she was on a hosting duty to kiss her and give her flowers.

Watch Veekee James and her husband's Suspect Challenge viral video below:

Reactions to Veekee James' Suspect Challenge

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions that trailed the video as many berated Veekee James for providing what they considered sensitive information about her husband. Read the comments below:

OloriSpending:

"Veekee James is giving out too much information! Content creation first rule of couples: Do not share details that will put your spouse in bad light and offend the public. Be honest and real but know the quantity of what truth to share to the public."

EmperorOfSpeed:

"Why is Veekee James fooling herself in public like this?"

wande_yyy:

"Like is Veekee James okay?"

Plug08066:

"Dem no dey advice this Vicky husband?"

EbisikeIj:

"This is becoming embarrassing shaa."

onahMuroko:

"You're a disgrace to brotherhood."

Sirifeanyiokoye:

"Veekee James and her husband's public display of affection is becoming an obsession to most people knowing most marriages after a short while get dissolved but I wish them well and the best."

Why Veekee James married her husband

Previously, Legit.ng reported that Veekee James opened up on the reason for getting married to her husband, Femi.

The fashion designer explained why she ultimately chose to settle down with him over the others she had dated.

What she said about her husband sparked reactions among fans in the comment section, who hailed her for her choice.

Source: Legit.ng