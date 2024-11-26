Nigerian singer David Adeleke aka Davido has bragged about being the country's truest ambassador

This came after the Afrobeats artist spoke against Nigeria's economy during a recent media chat abroad

While many top organisations and personalities have shared their opinions about the musician's remarks, he decided to take out on popular TV station TVC, causing a fresh round of online buzz

Nigerian singer David Adeleke aka Davido has taken a daring move towards TVC television following his recent podcast appearance.

Legit.ng reported that Nigerian television presenter Nyma Akashat Zibiri expressed disappointment at Afrobeats singer David Adeleke, aka Davido after he lamented about the poor state of the economy.

The Feel hitmaker during the interview noted that the economy is in shambles and Americans should not bother to relocate to the country or even invest in it.

Moreover, the rate at which the dollar has fallen against the dollar was appalling. On her part, Nyma said Davido was hindering President Bola Tinubu's effort to get foreign investors into the country with his interview.

She added that the removal of fuel subsidy was the best decision made by the current administration.

While a couple of influential personalities in the country have weighed in on the matter Davido decided to take it out on the popular TV station.

In a series of new tweets on Elon Musk’s X Davido taunted TVC saying:

“Lmao @tvcnewsng nah today ?? Yall mad cus we the Real AMBASSADORS!! 🇳🇬🌎.”

In another tweet, he gushed about his accent in the viral media chat:

“The way my accent be for that interview Dey sweet me 😍 very demure.

More of his tweets below:

Davido spurs reactions online

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

@jah_boy01:

"The thing no allow you sleep?"

@TheTifeFab:

Idolo, no give them the attention they don’t deserve. Shey dem go say dem no dey feel the shambled economy in their personal lives, but then dem gats twerk for their pay masters in APC."

@Dele93748586:

"See, aren't you embarrassed for bringing shame to your family on an international level?"

@BashirAhmaad:

"It is good to see that you acknowledged your mistake and made adjustments. God bless our beloved country, Nigeria."

@NuJhayhne:

"ambassador wey dey scam citizens? no go warm eba."

@Mautiin01:

"Ambassador with loose tap mouth and a round head like egg wey don spoil. Nah why dem give you Osakpolor."

wendys_hairline:

"Very demure, very cutesy, you carry grace Davido, you must trend everyday in a year."

fab_oby:

"The Reply is Wild 🤪 what do you expect from an employee doing the job of his Master."

im_ezehighlights:

"If people like Davido will continue to say it the way it is , I believe the lies the government tells and the money they always borrow to share among themselves will reduce, they are worried cos Davido don spoil their show."

Reno slams Davido for 'de-marketing' Nigeria

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a prominent opposition member, Reno Omokri, has strongly disagreed with Davido's position that Nigeria's economy is in shambles.

Omokri asserted that even if, for the sake of argument, the country's economy is in shambles, Davido "should not have gone on a global platform to say so and then tell the world not to invest in Nigeria".

The outspoken social media personality counselled citizens to rise above partisanship and love Nigeria enough to defend her.

