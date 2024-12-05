Pastor Tobi Remains Unfazed as He Finally Addresses £1.87 Million Fraud Allegations in Viral Video
- Nigerian-born UK Pastor Tobi Adegboyega continues to trend on social media following the allegations levelled against him
- It will be recalled that the celebrity cleric has been said to face deportation due to misappropriation of church funds
- Pastor Tobi, who is the cousin of Star Wars actor John Boyega, revealed that he was not arrested while urging Nigerians to be proud of him
Many would have expected that the embattled man of God, Tobi Adegboyega, would be troubled about the last 24 hours, but this is not the case.
Pastor Tobi Adegboyega, the overseer of the Salvation Proclaimers Anointed Church, whose ministry was closed over an alleged £1.87 million fraud, is also set to face deportation, has spoken.
In a video now making the rounds on social media, Tobi Adegboyega addresses his 'fans and friends' who have been worried about him.
He stated that naysayers would continue to say whatever they like, as he remains unfazed. He also affirmed that Nigerians should be proud of him and that he has survived and become successful in the UK, a country known for bullying for many years.
The Man of God emphatically stated that he had not had a criminal or fraud case in all those years.
Tobi Adegboyega, pictured in his living room unbothered, even playing a PS5 game, stated that his critics would love to hear that he had been arrested, but he is hale and hearty and that nothing can or will happen to him.
Watch the full clip below:
Pastor Tobi's video spurs reactions
Read how some fans have creations below:
@queen_isiguzo:
"What a patient God we serve. There is NONE, in the entire universe, like him!!!"
@adasnoopkings:
"God bless you my pastor keep winning 💯💯❤️❤️."
@mz_esheza:
"It is strange that I like the way he talks 😂😂! So relaxed and chilled."
@kanoel_fabrics:
"Honestly, if really he is guilty. He would be behind bars. UK is not Nigeria. Despite all he is still moving freely in the country."
@onibeee:
"😂😂😂this man has reached a level of delulu that even the devil is giving him his flowers 😂😂😂😂."
@koko_barbz:
"Proud of you for what? for carrying out fraudulent activities?"
UK Tribunal orders Pastor Tobi's deportation
Legit.ng previously reported that pastor Tobi Adegboyega has lost his deportation case against the United Kingdom (UK) government.
According to reports, Pastor Adegboyega will likely be deported from the United Kingdom.
The man of God's parish, Salvation Proclaimers Anointed Church Nation, was shut down over an alleged £1.87 million fraud.
