Chidimma Adershian, the Nigerian Beauty queen in the race to win Miss Universe 2024, has been announced as the 1st runner-up

The prestigious event was held in Mexico, with different contestants from all parts of the world standing in for their countries

At the end of the night, the beauty queen came second, as Miss Denmark Victoria Kjaer Theilvig emerged as the winner at the 73rd edition of the global Miss Universe pageant

It is such a beautiful feat for Nigerians as beauty Queen Chidimma Adetshina has emerged as the first runner-up in the world’s Miss Universe competition.

Chidimma came second behind Miss Denmark Victoria Kjaer Theilvig and emerged as the winner of the 73rd edition of the global Miss Universe pageant.

Miss Mexico rounded out the top five, María Fernanda Beltrán Figueroa in third place, and contestants from Thailand and Venezuela.

Chidimma Adetshina makes history in Miss Universe 2024. Credit: @missuniverseng

Source: Instagram

Recall that Chidimma Adetshina has been the subject of numerous controversies. She entered the Miss Universe Nigeria pageant as Miss Taraba after withdrawing from Miss South Africa due to negative online comments about her nationality and accusations of fraud by the South African Home Office.

It is such an honour to see the 23-year-old compete and almost be crowned winner against over 120 contestants from across the globe. The beauty queen also made history by delivering Nigeria’s best-ever performance and being the first to secure the spot in the prestigious competition.

Nigerians celebrate Chidimma's feat

Read some reactions below:

@gideon_bankzz:

"I think Chichi truly poured her heart out in the final question, but let’s be honest—she didn’t quite answer it. Instead, she made it all about her personal story."

@perseverance8275:

"South Africa 3 crowns- Nigeria 0."

@gideon_bankzz:

"She saved her response to the South Africans for the finale question and answer ! She dragged them like crazy 😂."

@mondlanecheila:

"we made history, top2 is not for everyone, chidima I'm very proud of your journey, to the xenophobic haters, swallow."

@trendy_maggie:

"Congratulations Chichi 🧡👏👏 A win for Nigeria is indeed a win for us all as Africans👏."

@beaxieofficial:

"Chaiii, the fact she was shocked and almost in tears when they called top 5."

@beautygalorefeed:

"That's how you silence your haters with a big win, congratulations to Chichi. She made Nigeria so proud!!"

@queen_winifred:

"Our Miss universe 🇳🇬😍❤️."

Video as Chidimma Adetshina arrives Mexico

According to a previous report by Legit.ng, Nigerian-born South African model Chidimma Vanessa Adetshina is set to represent the country in Miss Universe 2024.

The international event will take place in Mexico, with models from all over the world representing their countries.

The Miss Universe Nigeria pageant organisers have announced their support as they guide Chidimma into the global spotlight.

Source: Legit.ng