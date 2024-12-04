Nigerian-born UK pastor Tobi Adegboyega has broken his silence amid reports of facing deportation back to Nigeria.

The church leader whose congregation (Salvation Proclaimers Anointed Church) was shut down over an alleged £1.87 million fraud has lost his fight against deportation despite claims that it would violate his human rights.

Pastor Tobi spoke amid fraud allegations. Credit: @tobiadegboyega

Source: Instagram

An immigration tribunal has ordered that Tobi Adegboyega, 44, the cousin of Star Wars actor John Boyega, be deported back to Nigeria after investigations, reported by The Telegraph, revealed his church's misuse of funds.

Mr Adegboyega was the leader of Salvation Proclaimers Anointed Church, a contentious church that was shut down for failing to properly account for over £1.87 million in outgoings and operating with a lack of openness.

He contended that deportation would violate his right to a family life under the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR), as he had married a British woman. He further claimed that the Home Office's attempt to remove him did not take into consideration his community activities with his church.

He further claimed that the Home Office's attempt to remove him did not consider his community activities with Salvation Proclaimers Anointed Church Nation Ministries.

His defence team describes him as a charismatic community leader of a huge, well-organised church who has intervened in the lives of hundreds of young people, primarily from London's black areas, to steer them away from danger.

A quick look at his Instagram page showed the clergyman in a dinner meeting with friends and family amid the viral reports.

Sharing videos from the light-hearted hangout, Pastor Tobi claimed that he was not a weakling and had not come this far through anyone.

See a screenshot from his Instagram story

Pastor Tobi breaks dined with family and friends. Credit: @tobiadegboyega

Source: Instagram

Solomon Buchi blasts Pastor Tobi Adegboyega

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that life coach, Solomon Buchi, reacted to the video of Pastor Adegboyega clubbing with David Adeleke, better known as Davido in London.

Buchi noted that Adegboyega could not be a pastor with the way he was behaving, adding that it was a shame on the office of clergy.

In the post, the man, who spoke about his wedding years ago, said that it was better for Pastor Adeboyegba to continue to drive his car and wearing his luxury clothes.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng