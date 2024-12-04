One of the recent interviews Afrobeats crooner Davido granted has been trending across social media platforms

During the interview, Davido sent a message to his competitors in the industry and those who always release music at the same time as him

The singer's hilarious response to the question, which was asked by one of the interviewers, spurred reactions online

International music star David 'Davido' Adeleke is currently trending online after a new interview that surfaced on social media.

The singer has been doing a lot of international interviews lately, including the one that made social media users roast him over his comment.

Davido makes bold claims about his music. Credit: @davido

Source: Instagram

In a new development, the singer appeared as a guest on 'The Morning Hustle' podcast and was asked a few questions about his career.

The interviewers asked him about his thoughts on those who seem to be competing with him in the Nigerian music space, especially those who always love to release songs at the same time as him.

Davido gave a hilarious response after noting that such people would keep giving themselves headaches and eventually delve into illegal means to promote their music.

Subsequently, he affirmed that he did not care and that anyone could release their song whenever they pleased. His response cracked up the interviewers, who found it relatable.

Watch the clip here:

You will recall that Legit.ng, in a previous report, noted that Wizkid and Davido's release dates had clashed in the past. Although the former failed to release a song on the said date, he caused plenty of drama on Twitter over Davido's song.

It will also be recalled that Davido's song with Nicki Minaj dropped on the same day as Wizkid's new album Morayo, further sparking debate on social media.

Reactions to Davido's interview on competition

@Makanak19816149:

"Person wey machala pursue enter house."

@Reeky003:

"This man too funny 😂😂😂."

@footballyans:

"Farmers 😂😂."

Wizkid criticises Davido's first single

In an earlier report by Legit.ng, Nigerian superstar Wizkid attacked his colleague Davido over the single he teased fans with.

Legit.ng previously reported that Davido selected October 1, which Wizkid had already chosen to make a big announcement.

The Awuke crooner released a snippet of his highly-anticipated song, which the Kese Dance crooner didn't waste time scrutinizing heavily.

Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng