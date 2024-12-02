Egungun is trending on social media platforms across Nigeria after a video of him was shared online hours after his wife cried out

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Egungun's wife, Pashotah, defended her husband, who she described as faithful

Several netizens took to the media to describe Pashotah while others taunted Egungun by using his popular phrase 'It's massive baby'

Popular content creator Kuye Oghenevwede Adegoke, better known as Egungun of Lagos, has continued to trend in the media hours after he was involved in what has been tagged a cheating scandal.

Hours after Egungun's wife, Pashotah, addressed a blackmail threat involving her husband, an alleged video of the content creator emerged online where he was captured in a conversation with an unidentified woman via a video call while brushing his teeth.

The video has since spurred debate on social media as many challenged Egungun’s image as a faithful family man, while others dragged his wife Pashotah’s earlier statements defending their marriage.

Pashotah described her husband as faithful and stated the trust in their relationship.

Amid the viral video, several netizens taunted Egungun with his popular catchphrase, 'It is massive baby'.

Legit.ng captured some of the comments, read them below:

abazwhyllzz:

"“God please give me an understanding wife like Egungun’s wife” Guys,new prayer point don drop oo."

khanofkhans11_

"That egungun wife post funny. Na husband de do rubbish, na wife de defend on sosho medium. Understanding wife."

lollypeezle:

"I really wished Egungun wife kept quiet. We wouldn’t have known anything. The video will come as a shock, people will drag him and leave her out but now, epon is outside and madam will collect. Chai."

EasyDoesItBeta0:

"Him say Wetin you Dey do egungun is massive baby."

X9_Mayowa:

"Why is Egungun trending????? Say, say it’s massive baby."

