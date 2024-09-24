Audacious social media activist VeryDarkMan, whose real name is Vincent Martins Otse has dropped another bomb about crossdresser Bobrisky

After calling him out over an N4 million debt, he alleged in a new video that Bobrisky had paid N15 million to EFCC to strike out his money laundering case.

VDM also released call recordings, where Bobrisky details how she got the money and all who helped resolve the case and clear her name

Controversial Nigerian social media activist Vincent Martins Otse, aka VeryDarkMan, has continued to call out popular crossdresser Bobrisky on social media over his prison term.

It is no longer news that social media personality and crossdresser was on Friday morning, April 12, 2024, sentenced to six months imprisonment.

However, in a new video that surfaced online, VDM alleged that Bobrsiky did not serve his supposed six-month prison term and shared a call recording where the crossdresser detailed all that transpired.

VDM plays call recordings where Bobrisky admitted to paying N15M to EFCC. Credit: @bobrisky222, @verydarkblackman

Source: Instagram

According to the call, Bobrisky's voice could be heard explaining how he paid the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, the sum of N15 million to clear his name money laundering case, which has been levied against him, amongst others.

The socialite also talked about how he spoke to singer Falz and his father, Femi Falana, a Nigerian senior advocate of the country who assured him his name would be cleared.

Another highlight of the call would be Bobrisky admitting to calling his "godfather" who promised to get him an apartment close to the prison, where he would live for the duration of his sentence.

Listen to Bobrisky's call recording here:

Fans react to VDM's revelation

Legit.ng compiled reactions below:

@sir_gambinoo:

"I wan just know who leaked this call 😂💔."

@theadufebodyspa:

"May the Gods protect him always you will not die young."

@big__yems:

"In anything you’re doing in this life pls pray not to offend VDM."

@thelma_cte:

"If Nigerian law was working even very dark man should be arrested."

@domingo_loso:

"Bob talking about trust to the wrong person, dem cast am."

@d_flowergirlj:

"Bobrisky go done they shiver right now. You think vdm is a joke. You can’t record people without their consent."

@kor_in_effect:

"This is deep. VDM needs more protection than the president after releasing this audio."

@j_success:

"This Nigeria don finish."

Man zooms in on Bobrisky’s new photo

Meanwhile, Bobrisky's return to social life trended across Nigerian social media platforms.

The controversial crossdresser, who was released after spending three months behind the bar, was spotted partying with friends.

However, a netizen ignited reactions after he zoomed in on one of Bobrisky's new pictures, revealing details behind his make-up.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng