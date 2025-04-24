A new interview by Fuji maestro K1 De Ultimate has left social media abuzz due to his revelations in it

For the longest time, many have assumed that K1 is of the Islamic faith, but he said otherwise at his recent sit-down

During the interview, the veteran musician shared how he ended up being a member of his church

K1 De Ultimate is on the trends table on Thursday, April 24, 2025, following a viral video of his recent interview, which has now circulated on social media.

The Fuji musician, famous for his craft, brand of fuji, and popular works with other music legends, was recently interviewed.

K1 De Ultimate reveals he attends Celestial Church of God in interview. Credit: @k1deultimatemedia, @celestialheritage

Source: Instagram

The singer shared some never-heard-before details about his personal life, particularly his religion. For most, they had assumed that K1 is a Muslim, but their interview stated otherwise.

According to the Fuji musician, he is a proud member of the Celestial Church of Christ. He proceeded to add that he also belongs to a parish. He stated that he has a strong connection with God and sought Him in both religions.

The veteran’s revelation triggered reactions from social media users, who had no idea of this aspect of his life.

K1 said:

"I am a proud, bona fide member of the Celestial Church. I even went as far as building a parish myself. My connection with God runs deep. I seek Him everywhere I go."

Watch the video here:

K1 De Ultimate showers praises on Femi Adebayo

Recall, K1 De Ultimate was one of the celebrities who graced the movie premiere of Nollywood actor Femi Adebayo on Wednesday.

He spoke about Adebayo's dedication to work and the good job his parents have done in bringing him up.

Fans were wowed by the level of the singer's knowledge and his use of the English Language, and they praised him.

Fans react to K1 De Ultimate's interview

Read some reactions to the interview below:

@ronkeoluwadunmininu said:

"Yes his one of us since 80s, l knew him than in Maroko Agbadon,l saw him than with Baba segun,wolida Jacob ❤️."

@gbengaarole_smc said:

"Am a member of his church."

@celestialheritage said:

"If Kinv Wasiu Ayinde Marshall is a Celestian as he claimed, then which parish?"

@omoba_solexy said:

"Ccc Alapata cathedral."

@armstry5 said:

"He is right. He is a member of Celestial."

@lout_gram said:

"Wetin concern you with him parish."

@yezmediavisual said:

"I don find God to 3 religion tire finish 😒 I still deh search him like diz 🤷🏻‍♂️."

@ojumirayo65 said:

"This man is joking."

@anthony_hamilton77 said:

"Hmmmmmmm."

Wasiu Ayinde clashes with Islamic scholars

Legit.ng previously reported Fuji musician Wasiu Ayinde (KWAM1) ignited outrage among Nigerian Islamic scholars after using the Yoruba slang "ganusi" during his mother’s fidau.

The entertainer used the word to describe what the clerics would do when they show up for his mother's Fidau prayer.

Despite calls for an apology from prominent clerics like Shaykh Onikijipa, KWAM1 refused, leading to a heated social media debate.

