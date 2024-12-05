Popular Nollywood actor Nonso Diobi opened the eyes of netizens to the type of relationship he shared with his lookalike colleague Mike Ezuruonye

During a recent podcast chat, the light-skinned star recounted how fans mistook the both of them for each other

Nonso revealed that, at first, it got to him, but when he later realised Mike suffered the same confrontation, they reached an agreement

Popular Nollywood actor Nonso Diobi opened up on the long-standing accusations of rivalry and comparisons with his colleague, Mike Ezuruonye.

In a conversation with Labista, Nonso Diobi discussed their connected careers in the film industry, including fan-driven competition, mistaken identity, and their distinct on-screen chemistry.

The light-skinned star mentioned that he joined Nollywood before Mike Ezuruonye and recalled a memorable moment when they appeared together in his colleague's debut film. He stated that their similar appearances caused frequent mix-ups among admirers, with many mistaking one for the other.

"Photogenically, we look alike a lot. Sometimes, when I see a poster with Mike on it, if I don't look closely, I think it's me. It happened to me a lot, and it happened to him too," Nonso said.

He went on to say that while the continuous misidentifications originally annoyed him, they eventually became a bonding point for them.

Rather than allowing these parallels to build hostility, Nonso demonstrated how they took advantage of the circumstance.

They persuaded filmmakers to place them together, resulting in memorable on-screen combinations highlighting their chemistry and similarity.

Addressing fan expectations of rivalry, he said:

"Just the way fans feel about us, we feel the same way too. At first, it was difficult, but we made it work and turned it into a bond."

Watch the interview below:

Fans to react to Nonso Diobi's video

Nonso's revelation has won over netizens, who commended his maturity and desire to support a colleague rather than compete.

@Michael_West77:

"Labista don Dey host talk show….that’s cool."

@dark_cheezy:

"Make I no lie I didn’t know who was who till they both featured in the same movie."

@Official_Kwasau:

"This Nonso is legend. I still do not know how he has done so much for many great actors today but he looks very young. Great guy."

@PeteObiefuna:

"Yes oo its true we wanted rivalry untill nonso enter prison that was how his career ended."

@powerchibueze:

"Na Mike we sabi brother, you aren’t that successful in NOLLYWOOD. Not even a legend. Mike still counting has dominated the industry."

@chidera_nora:

"I used to mistake them for each other those days too. Till I found a way to tell them apart."

@ebube230:

"Nonso no won old, this warey was already acting when I was very little."

Charles Okocha links up with Nonso Diobi

In another report, Charles Okocha and Nonso Diobi left fans gushing with a heartwarming video showing the moment they linked up.

Charles, who was excited to see Nonso, embraced him while calling him his phenomenal brother. He further expressed how much he had missed him.

Fans could not help but gush over the videos of the two Nollywood stars hanging out and having a good time.

