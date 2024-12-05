Pastor Tobi Adegboyega, in a recent post, has shared that reports of his deportation over alleged fraud have turned out to be a blessing in disguise

The Nigerian-UK-based cleric who shared a fun video of him and his crew shared the whopping amount his companies have raised in the last 24 hours

This is coming after Pastor Tobi Adegboyega, in a viral video, debunked the reports of his deportation to Nigeria

Nigerian-UK-based pastor Tobi Adegboyega has disclosed that his fans and friends raised over one million pounds in the last 24 hours.

This whooping sum was raised amid the viral reports of Adegboyega's deportation to Nigeria over alleged fraud.

Pastor Tobi Adegboyega shares the amount his fans and friends raised. Credit: tobiadegboyega

Source: Instagram

The clergyman, who has since cleared the air, was seen grooving with his team in a series of clips he shared on his Instastory, which was a celebration moment on their end.

In a caption of the video, Pastor Tobi Adegboyega wrote,

"Our Christmas has started here, we have enough visibility for the end of the year. Finance and good force is coming in. It's never been this crazy. Since the news, our companies have raised money they have never raised this year in 24 hours. They have raised over 1m pounds in 24 hours since yesterday's news. This is a blessing I couldn't see coming.

See screenshot of Pastor Tobi's post below:

Screenshot of Pastor Tobi Adegboyega's post.

Source: Instagram

Pastor Tobi Adegboyega continues to trend

Amid the millions Pastor Tobi's companies raised in the past hours, the clergyman has continued to trend on the Nigerian social media space as people dropped comments about him. Read their reactions below:

CleanYourNyash:

"Never seen a non white man fail up quite like Pastor Tobi before."

Taiwo8362549096:

"Adding pastor in Tobi name pain me so hard than being updated about him like how can you call that born a pastor this man are making fun of Christ can’t y’all see?"

divineobichi:

"There's something about this Pastor tobi issue, I'm just thinking as much as I love Davido, why does he always associate with fraudulent persons?? Why does he attracts them and why does he keep them as friends??? It's crazy."

Pastor Tobi compared to Hushpuppi

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Pastor Tobi's lifestyle was compared to that of Nigerian big boy Hushpuppi.

The cleric's lifestyle became a debate after reports of his deportation from the UK went viral.

"We no know who chop life between Hushpuppi and Pastor Tobi," someone said.

Source: Legit.ng