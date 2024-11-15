Nigerian singer Portable, aka, Dr Zeh, is that one entertainer who is never scared to express himself

Recall that the Zeh nation boss hosted a live video recently where he ran commentary about Tiwa Savage's viral pictures in tong

Portable was quite vocal about things he could do to Tiwa Savage in the bedroom and has now proceeded to release a song to that effect

Habeeb Okikiola Badmus, widely known as Portable, has made it to the front line of blogs, and this time, it has to do with Tiwa Savage.

It will be recalled that a few days back, Portabel went Live on social media and said things about his senior colleague Tiwa Savage regarding her trending tong pictures.

Portable sends a message to Tiwa Savage through his new song. Credit: @portablebeaby, @tiwasavge

Source: Instagram

The singer noted that Tiwa was too old to be publicly semi-n*de and should leave such behaviour for the younger generation. He, however, noted several things he could do to the singer in the bedroom.

Portable releases new song

In a new development, Portable released a new song, which he dedicated to Tiwa Savage. The lyrics reveal that he desires to "sleep with the singer."

This has resulted in a massive uproar from social media users, who have berated Portable for being disrespectful towards his senior colleague.

Watch the video here:

Fans react to Portable's song

Read some reactions below:

@lasst_dayz:

"Omo see , see finish."

@nicegp4rea:

"See big disrespect for tiwa imagine going to the studio to sing you want to knack tiwa."

@bellz_ringit:

"You no come get sense again bro."

@abdulhammed101:

"Currently now. There no Nigeria artist that sabi call attention then portable."

@dr_fash_:

"Na rubbish u day sing must u diss u no get better song so tiwa na ur mate abi eran."

@olumihydee:

"We plenty on this table oo😂."

Portable loses mind over Tiwa Savage

According to a previous report by Legit.ng, controversial Nigerian singer Portable was excited because one of his respected senior colleagues in the Nigerian music industry reached out to him.

A video of Portable and Tiwa Savage's DM conversation on Instagram went viral after the former shared it on his Instagram story.

Portable could be heard bragging about the achievement in the viral video while hailing Tiwa Savage for finally responding to his DMs.

Source: Legit.ng