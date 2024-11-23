Filmmaker Kunle Afolayan has ended the long feud between him and his younger brother Aremu Afolayan

At the after-party of their mother's wake-keep, he shared how love conquered the disparity between him and his brother

In a video, Kunle also said that he is not just Aremu's older brother, he is his father, and he revealed the age difference between them

As they ended their feud, Nollywood actor and filmmaker Kunle Afolayan opened up on his feelings about his younger brother Aremu Afolayan.

Kunle Afolayan reveals how he is Aremu's father, says he is 10 years older than him. Image credit: @kunleafo, @cityedgetv

Source: Instagram

He said he is not Aremu's brother but his father. Besides, he is 10 years older than him and took care of him. The movie star made this statement at their late mother Ayanladun Omoladun Afolayan's wake-keep after-party on Friday, November 22, 2024.

In the video shared by City Edge Tv, the guests at the event cheered Kunle and Aremu, and the former placed his hand on the latter's shoulder and patted him.

The movie producer said he wanted love to lead and that was why he chose to be on a good note with Aremu. It was an exciting moment for the attendees at the occasion who rejoiced with the brothers.

Reactions as Kunle Afolayan, Aremu end feud

Check out some of the reactions to Kunle Afolayan and Aremu Afolayan's settlement below:

@kizempire_:

"Their mom would have been so happy if this had happened when she was still alive."

@omotii_roseberylevents:

"Love to see this. Beautiful to watch. love conquers all."

@officialadesanyatoyosi:

"Thanks for being a father figure @kunleafo."

@officialadesanyatoyosi:

"I'm happy seeing this @aremumimostwantedlikecrudeoil."

@yettyclesia:

"Oluwaseun, I am so happy seeing this."

@hadenikehorpeyemi:

"See as bro Aremu they grab money egbon no go kill person."

@bottonmojisola:

"10 years no be small o."

@miss_shakeerah:

"Honestly I don't know they are different people."

@kokolamo2000:

"Love wins."

Aremu Afolayan apologises to Kunle Afolayan

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a moving video of actor Aremu breaking down in tears as he apologised to his elder brother and producer Kunle Afolayan has been trending.

Aremu couldn't hold back the tears while speaking about their late mother during her funeral rite at Kunle's KAP village.

The emotional moment the brothers embraced each other stirred emotions among social media users as well as celebrities.

