Funke Akindele has responded to a lady who questioned the manner she was promoting her upcoming movie Everyone Loves Jenifa

The lady Ozie Sparkles described Funke's movie as being overhyped and wondered if it would be worth it when she watched it

Funke gave the lady a response but she did not back down she tackled the actress' English and got other netizens to intervene

Celebrated actress and filmmaker Funke Akindele is preparing to premiere her upcoming movie Everyone Loves Jenifa and a lady Ozie Sparkles asked her if the hype would be worth it.

Funke Akindele reacts to lady who questioned her latest movie Everyone Loves Jenifa. Image credit: @funkeakindele

Source: Twitter

The lady described the promotional works Funke put into the movie as excessive hyping. In her response, the movie star asked her to sit in her home.

Ozie was not done yet and she tackled Funke's English and corrected her for the spelling 'sit' as 'seat'. She also accused Funke of not writing the proper English in her scripts.

Some fans were displeased with Ozie's display and they wondered why she was correcting Funke who had more visible accomplishments than her.

See Funke Akindele and the lady's tweets below:

Reactions to Funke Akindele's response to fan

Check out some of the reactions to Funke Akindele and the fan's exchange below:

@viekie_coco:

"We wey don ready to enter cinema, go enter."

@Temyslimzy

"Life no too hard."

@adaezennaji_:

"Very demure, put that one in her place."

@OzieSparkles:

"Dec 13th is already at the corner... Let's just wait until then to see this... No offense intended."

@Kristiene5:

"#everybodylovesjenifa because Jenifa is straightforward. Sit at home please. We won’t even notice your absence."

@Pearlystah:

"Why are people like this? Is that the encouragement she should be getting? Yes, it will be worth it."

@akerelelami

"Abi o. We're going to watch on his behalf."

@Adedayookanla:

"All these complaining people no dey go cinema o."

@LadyAnne_store:

"No be by force. I love this."

Source: Legit.ng