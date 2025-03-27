Nigerian actress Regina Daniels’ marriage to billionaire politician, Ned Nwoko, has clocked six years

On March 27, 2025, the Nollywood actress and her billionaire husband clocked six years in marriage, and Ned Nwoko made sure to celebrate it in a special way.

Taking to his official Instagram account, the senator posted one of his old photos with Regina Daniels and he accompanied it with a love poem to her.

Ned Nwoko started the note by claiming that Regina Daniels still cannot resist him even after six years. He then went on to describe his young wife with sweet words while recounting how he proposed marriage to her.

He wrote in part:

“Six years and counting, and what do they see? A love untamed, wild, and free.

Regina, my fire, my sweetest delight, Through every storm, you’ve held me tight.

Not just vows whispered in candlelit air, But a fortress built on love laid bare. No staged perfection, no hollow display, Just two hearts that chose to stay.

This morning, feeling bold, and true, I sent you a message, out of the blue: “Will you marry me?” a reckless play, Your laughter spilled like golden rays.

“Hahahahaha! Always! The biggest YES!” Oh, my queen, you love me so truly. Should I gather the elders, pay the price? For you, I’d do it all anew!”

The billionaire politician concluded the love poem by speaking about his polygamous nature. According to Ned Nwoko, a good man, whether monogamous or not, brings peace to the home. He also said it is better for a man to be plain about his desires than to be deceptive:

Ned Nwoko's love poem to Regina Daniels on their anniversary trends. Photos: @regina.daniels

He wrote:

“A good man monogamous or not, brings peace to the home, keeps it hot.

Better to love with honesty bold, Than sell a dream wrapped in fool’s gold.”

See Ned Nwoko’s love poem to Regina Daniels below:

Reactions to Ned Nwoko and Regina Daniels’ 6th anniversary

Ned Nwoko’s special message to Regina Daniels on their sixth wedding anniversary left many netizens feeling amused. Some of them wondered if the billionaire politician’s phone got stolen:

Duchess_422 said:

“Una sure say they never hack grandpa account 😂.”

Royal_bodyorganics wrote:

“Una don settle 😂Oga ned, where you gather this epistle,e long sha , no dey stress us biko ,we no this is to pepper us 😂.”

S_a_u_d_r_e_x_ said:

“Congratulations babygirl ❤️❤️regardless, love win🏆 🙌 i connect my girls to the love and care win zone❤️❤️.”

Kokolet_naturals said:

“You are irresistible sir, Regi bby can't resist you, she no fit. Happy anniversary.”

Iebisi wrote:

“Oga no be you write this thing.”

Joshumeoke_official said:

“Nice Poem , Pa. Shakespeare gat nothing on you.”

Sagimahmud said:

“Regina drop Ned phone.”

Zizi__baby wrote:

“Na she write this one 😂.”

Callherariana_ said:

“ChatGPT Weldon o😂.”

Old video of Regina Daniels' traditional wedding resurfaces

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Regina Daniels’ traditional wedding video resurfaced on the internet to the interest of fans.

Just recently, rumours made the rounds of the celebrity couple facing some issues in their union, and social media users dug up the video of when it all started.

In the clip, the couple were surrounded by villagers as an MC presided over the ceremony. Regina was on her feet as Ned sat beside her mother, Rita Daniels. The young actress looked simple in a green jumpsuit and blonde bob wig.

