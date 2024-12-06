Nigerian actor and filmmaker Kunle Afolayan has thrown some light on his earlier comment about Netflix

Recall that Kunle Afolayan had initially stated that the streaming platform had quietly exited Nigeria due to the economic situation

The platform debunked the gist, and Kunle Afolayan has cleared the air about his comment in a new interview clip

Popular Nigerian movie maker Kunle Afolayan made headlines again after speaking about Netflix in an interview concerning his earlier comment about them.

It is no longer news that the renowned Nigerian filmmaker was at the 2024 Zuma Film Festival in Abuja and confirmed that Netflix had stopped authorizing new Nigerian originals and had quietly left the country.

Kunle Afolayan sheds light on his comment about Netflix.

Because it came from him, a credible personality in the Nigerian movie space, the news quickly gathered momentum and became a hot topic.

However, Netflix stepped forward on one of its platforms to disregard the gist, noting that they are still very much in Nigeria and would continue to "invest in the country's stories to delight our members."

Kunle Afolayan clears the air

In a new development, Kunle Afolayan joined the Channels Television studio for a quick interview, where he shed some light on what he had said earlier. He stated that the clip was 11 minutes long and was taken out of context.

According to him, if Netflix is leaving, then it's a wake-up call for Nigerians to also work on creating streaming platforms.

Afolayan also stated that they are cutting down on numbers. He concluded by adding that he is also a beneficiary of the platform and would continue to foster his working relationship with them.

