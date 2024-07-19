Talented Nigerian actress Funke Akindele addressed allegations of a feud with her colleague Eniola Badmus

For some time, the two friends have not been seen together or working on projects like they used to

In an interview with Arise TV, Funke was asked about her bond with Eniola Badmus, and she spilled details about it

Nigerian actress and filmmaker Funke Akindele has addressed the reports of her rocky relationship with her former best friend and colleague Eniola Badmus.

During an interview with Arise News, Funke Akindele discussed being friendly with everyone, including stars and actresses.

Funke Akindele spoke on reported strained friendship with Eniola Badmus. Credit: @funkekejenifaakindele, @eniolabadmus

Source: Instagram

When asked about her connection with Eniola Badmus, Funke Akindele said she likes her because she makes her laugh, cracks her up, and enjoys being around her.

She also mentioned that they haven't spent as much time together as they used to because they've been so busy with their lives.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

"Eniola Badmus cracks me up so much. I love to chill with her. But we have been so busy with life. Everybody is doing their thing."

Funke Akindele also noted that she was cordial with everyone.

Watch the video below:

Despite rumours about their relationship, Eniola Badmus posted Funke's photo and celebrated her birthday on Instagram.

In another report via Legit.ng, the 2024 African Magic Viewers Choice Award (AMVCA) led to a heated discussion on social media over Funke Akindele’s failure to bag a plaque.

Her fans waited with bated breaths to hear her name called for an award, but it did not happen, leading to an outcry on social media.

Some fans claimed she was robbed of an award and was deliberately snubbed by the AMVCA organisers.

Funke Akindele announces new movie

Funke Akindele refused to let her failure to bag an award at the 10th edition of the African Magic Viewers Choice Award get to her as she announced a new movie project.

Barely a few days after the grand ceremony, the mother of one announced a new movie project, Finding Me.

The new movie will feature the likes of Femi Adebayo, Joseph Benjamin, and Dele Odule, among others.

Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng