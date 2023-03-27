Netizens have dug up an old interview of comedian Basketmouth in light of recent revelations by his colleague AY

Baskemouth in the interview with Ebuka Obi-Uchendu addressed their longstanding beef but refused to give exact details of what happened

The video has sparked fresh reactions online, with some netizens concluding that everything AY revealed is indeed true

Top Nigerian comedians Basketmouth and AY have been trending on social media in light of the latter’s revealing interview with Chude Jideonwo.

Recall that Legit.ng previously reported that AY shared his side of the story and what caused the 17-year-old beef between him and his colleague.

Fans dig up Basketmouth's old interview. Photo: @basketmouth/@aycomedian

Source: Instagram

According to AY, it was a case of a business transaction gone wrong, and he took a wrong decision in his bid to get his money from Basketmouth.

Amid the drama, netizens have now dug up an old interview video of Basketmouth with media personality, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu.

When asked about the feud with AY, Basketmouth didn’t go into details, but he did mention that he messed with loyalty.

According to Basketmouth, the comedian shared information he gave him in confidence with a third party, and that ultimately left a lasting damage on their relationship.

Basketmouth admitted that things were fine between them before the incident.

Watch the clip below:

Social media users react to Basketmouth’s video

pagelumii said:

"Basketmouth need to forgive. Yes AY mess up but you can’t blame an hungry man. He said I have nothing to put on my table and you are owning me."

@viktoh_xxl

"Simple Ay story is true. Also, basket has the right to act the way he wants. I know many won't get it, but ask Ay if he wishes he had taken another approach, definitely yes. But at least he made it known that his actions were motivated by hunger back then."

cassidyng1 said:

"I side with AY on this issue. The thing pained AY and from this interview you’d see basket is struggling to explain or give details about the situation."

desto_baba said:

"There’s a big difference between loyalty and ripping✍️ don’t mix them."

festolisky said:

"I understand Basketmouth but AY has apologise, but living in unforgiveness is a red flag. AY should move on."

