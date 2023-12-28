Veteran Nollywood actor Taiwo Hassan, aka Ogogo's famous lookalike daughter, Shakirat, has tied the knot

Videos from the content creator's wedding have sparked reactions online with her husband's absence

Shakirat, who looked pregnant, sat on a chair and held her husband's frame beside her throughout the ceremony

Yoruba movie star Ogogo recently gave out his daughter Shakirat's hand in marriage on Wednesday, December 27.

Shakirat is the actor's lookalike and a content creator who loves to show him off online.

Ogogo's daughter gets married Photo credit: @kira_taiwo/@emiraltyafrica

Videos showed the decorations and guests from both sides of the family as they arrived before the event started.

The bride's father, Ogogo, who was yet to dress up for the ceremony, was seen giving directives for things to be put in place.

Check out the decoration of the venue below:

In another clip, the actor, now properly dressed, sat with his wife and other family members as the female master of ceremony addressed them.

See the video below:

Another video showed the bride, Shakirat, who appeared pregnant on the chair without her wealthy footballer husband.

Instead, she held a photo frame displaying his photo, indicating he couldn't make it down from where he was, presumably outside the country.

Watch the video below:

Netizens congratulate Ogogo and his daughter

Read some of the comments sighted on the post below, as well as questions netizens asked:

emblished_by_misty:

"Aww at last. I’m happy for her, even her guy looks so much like her dad , have been rooting for them since. Congratulations Fam @kira_taiwo."

seriki__o:

"Yusuf no dey Nigeria ni?"

ykdiademdoyin:

"Congratulations to the couple and baba ìyàwó."

kaffysworld:

"Awwwwww, congratulations my favourite."

jesulobaventure:

"I wish you happy and fruitful marriage IJN."

yetanbabe1:

"Open ur eye she done get belle,she will go n meet him abroad and deliver her baby with him."

mc_izhybee:

Just have money and anything will be considered normal in Yoruba land, which kind frame be that? The husband no get picture where he wear cloth?

chinnyudex:

"The guy appear to give her belle nd the disappear on there wedding day . The guy look like metro too much."

ibadan_phonepalace:

"Congrat, Where is yussuf?"

Portable gets starstruck as he meets Ogogo

Legit.ng earlier reported that despite his celebrity status, the singer was starstruck when he met with veteran actor Ogogo.

Portable, who shared the video on his Instagram page, met the actor in the Ilaro area of Ogun State as he repeatedly hyped Ogogo in the Yoruba language.

Ogogo, equally flowed with Portable while giving some street vibes.

Source: Legit.ng