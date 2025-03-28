Filmmaker Kunle Afolayan's son, Dieko, recently trended on social media over a video of him grooving to a song

Kunle Afolayan's son, who rocked a braided hairstyle, also displayed moves in the viral video

Several Nigerian netizens have, however, been reading meanings to the video while stirring speculations about Kunle Afolayan's son

Nollywood hit filmmaker Kunle Afolayan’s son, Dieko Afolayan, recently trended on social media over a video.

Diekola was spotted in the viral video rocking a braided hairstyle.

Speculations trail Kunle Afolayan's son's display as he rocks braided hairstyle in viral video. Credit: kunleafo

Source: Instagram

The highlight was Afolayan's son's display and moves as he vibed to a song, stirring speculations from Nigerians, especially on X, formerly Twitter.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Afolayan's who is a fashion model also trended in 2024 over a video of him showing off his bag and outfit while at a store.

Diekola in the viral video was seen rocking a jean trouser, a t-shirt and carrying a designer bag, with the handles resting on his elbow.

Watch Kunle Afolayan's son's trending video that has ignited another round of reactions below:

In related news, Legit.ng recalls reporting that Kunle Afolayan faced criticisms over a video of himself dancing with his daughter, Eyiyemi, at the premiere of his Netflix movie series ‘Anikulapo Series: Rise of Spectre.'

Many netizens were of the opinion that the dance was inappropriate between a father and daughter.

Nigerians express concerns for Kunle Afolayan over son's display in video. Credit: kunleafo

Source: Instagram

What people are saying about Kunle Afolayan's son's video:

The video has sparked reactions from netizens reacted based on their observations. Others dropped comments on how Kunle Afolayan would feel about his son's video.

Legit.ng captured some of the comments that trailed the video, read them below:

David___Peters said:

"One spanner lost."

Smartest_man12 said:

"God will sha give you something you didn't expect ni."

Dhammy_xx wrote:

"God no make my enemy use my pikin catch me."

ChuchoMaine reacted:

"Somebody’s next of kin…God abeg. When you’re praying for a child, make sure you’re very specific about what you want." “Dear God, I want a MALE SON and a FEMALE DAUGHTER”

UnlimitedEniola reacted:

"Kunle Afolayan will be going through a lot this time because he won’t just understand how this thing turn out to be like this."

ItsmeUTDLegacy wrote:

"A lion don finally born Goat."

ayo30bg reacted:

"God please, I beg you Lola Ramadan , don’t test me with this adanwo."

Ibile_Blog wrote:

"May our children not destroy the good name we’ve worked hard to earn for dunks of years ooo."

refinedtip said:

"I pity Kunle because what in the name of uselessness is this? I go don disown am by now."

OtuMariam reacted:

"Let him live his life how best he wants, where we going to have an issue is when he wants to start using female restroom or wants us to say he isn’t a man."

Kunle Afolayan's daughter shows moves

Legit.ng previously reported that the filmmaker's daughter, Eyiyemi Afolayan, left many talking over a video of her dancing to Kizz Daniel's Twe Twe.

Kunle Afolayan's daughter, in a clip, was seen singing the hit song word for word.

"Make your papa no see this one o," a netizen warned.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng