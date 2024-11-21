Nollywood actress Eniola Badmus has taken to social media to celebrate top singer Davido on his 32nd birthday

The movie star posted some photos of the 30BG boss as he turned a new age on November 21, 2024

Several social media users reacted to Eniola Badmus’ birthday post to the movie star, considering their strained friendship

Nigerian actress Eniola Badmus has celebrated music star David Adeleke Davido on his 32nd birthday to the joy of fans.

On November 21, 2024, the 30BG boss turned the new age of 32, and several fans and close friends congratulated him, including Eniola Badmus.

Recall that Eniola Badmus and Davido used to be close pals before they fell out. However, they seemed to reunite at UK-based pastor Tobi Adegboyega’s birthday party in London.

On her official Instagram page, Eniola Badmus showed that all was well between her and the singer by wishing him a happy birthday.

The movie star posted photos of the music star and accompanied them with a heartfelt birthday message to him. Eniola Badmus wrote:

“Happy Birthday to my brother from another mother @davido You’re not just a friend,you’re family. Here’s to celebrating you, your awesomeness, and all the incredible memories we’ve shared…Wishing you a year full of laughter, success, and all the happiness you deserve. Cheers to many more adventures together…..ORIADE.”

Reactions as Eniola Badmus celebrates Davido’s birthday

Several social media users had things to say about Eniola Badmus’ birthday message to Davido. Read some of their comments below:

Tunde Ednut begs Wizkid FC on Davido's birthday

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigerian blogger Tunde Adekunle, aka Tunde Ednut, caused a stir with his message to Ayodeji Balogun, aka Wizkid’s fans, on Davido’s birthday.

Tunde Ednut called for a ‘ceasefire’ from Wizkid’s fans.

On his Instagram page, Tunde Ednut called on Wizkid’s fans to join in and celebrate OBO and stop their insults, at least for that day.

