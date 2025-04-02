Umashime Oguzor-Doghro, a geriatric care expert, said that to combat elderly loneliness, there should be emotional support and social engagement for seniors

Speaking with Legit.ng, she advised that elderly individuals experiencing loneliness after losing a companion can benefit from companionship programs to stay connected

The expert urged families and caregivers to encourage elderly loved ones to take part in hobbies and recreational activities to improve emotional well-being

Following the viral video of an elderly woman breaking down in tears after a National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) member who stayed with her left, geriatric care expert Umashime Oguzor-Doghro has weighed in on the issue of loneliness among seniors.

Many elderly individuals struggle with loneliness. Expert Umashime Oguzor-Doghro shares insights on fostering social connections to improve senior well-being. Photo credit: Jacob Wackerhausen

Oguzor-Doghro, the Co-Founder and CEO of U&U Geriatric Care Limited, in an exclusive chat with Legit.ng noted that elderly loneliness is a growing concern, emphasising that social connections play a crucial role in the well-being of older individuals.

“The issue of loneliness in the elderly was a significant factor that inspired my vision to set up the U&U Geriatric Recreational Centre. I recognised the need for a supportive community that provides opportunities for socialisation, engagement, and emotional support for seniors," she stated.

The role of social interaction in elderly well-being

Oguzor-Doghro hinted at the importance of regular communication and visits, explaining that loneliness can be alleviated through frequent interactions with loved ones.

“Regular phone calls, video calls, or in-person visits can help alleviate feelings of loneliness. Support them in joining local senior centers, clubs, or organizations to meet new people and build connections," she said.

Geriatric expert Umashime Oguzor-Doghro reveals why social bonds are crucial for seniors and how families can help prevent emotional distress due to loneliness. Photo credit: Momo Productions

She also encouraged the use of companionship programs, where trained caregivers or volunteers can step in to provide much-needed social interaction.

“Consider enrolling them in companionship programs, where trained volunteers or caregivers provide regular companionship,” she advised.

Beyond social interaction, Oguzor-Doghro urged families to engage elderly loved ones in hobbies and activities that keep them occupied and emotionally fulfilled.

“Encourage them to participate in hobbies, games, or other activities they enjoy, which can help distract from feelings of loneliness. Listening to their concerns, validating their feelings, and offering reassurance can also help them cope with separation," the expert added.

Oguzor-Doghro noted that as a geriatric care expert, she has seen firsthand the emotional distress that loneliness and attachment issues can cause when a companion leaves.

Generous lady tests, rewards elderly woman’s kindness

In a related development, Legit.ng reported that a generous lady surprised an elderly woman with food and a wad of cash after testing her kindness. Unaware of the test, the elderly woman readily agreed to store the food when the lady asked, showing her goodwill.

The lady later revealed that her request was a test of the elderly woman’s kindness. To reward her selflessness, she gifted herself both the food and the money. The touching moment, captured on video, showed the elderly woman’s surprise and deep appreciation for the unexpected generosity.

Overwhelmed with emotion, the elderly woman reacted with visible gratitude, moved by the act of kindness. The heartwarming video, shared online, resonated with many viewers, sparking conversations about generosity and compassion.

