Victor Osimhen and Boniface have redefined how Nigerian footballers utilise social media platforms

The Bayer Leverkusen star has a reputation for being a comic star and is the current holder of Memes d’Or

He teased the Galatasaray loan forward about acquiring a new private jet, and Osimhen reacted to the post

Victor Osimhen and Boniface are having fun on social media teasing each other about acquiring a new private jet, and both football stars seem to be enjoying it.

Osimhen and Boniface have redefined how Nigerian players make use of social media, breaking out of the conventional tailored content to relate with fans comically.

Victor Osimhen celebrates after scoring for Galatasaray against Eyupspor. Photo by Adam Kutucu.

The Galatasaray forward has simmered down, and the Bayer Leverkusen star took over, earning himself the social media award Memes d'Or, which he earned after missing out on the Ballon d'Or shortlist.

Boniface teases Osimhen about private jet

Footballers are some of the best-paid professionals in the world, and they live luxurious lives in real estate, fashion, and automobiles, which the average person cannot afford.

Boniface shared a picture of a private jet on his Instagram story and captioned it, “Congratulations bro @victorosimhen9”, suggesting the Napoli-owned forward acquired one.

The former U17 World Cup winner shared the story with his own comment, not giving anything away whether it's true or false.

“Your own sef dey air dey come, me sef wan congratulate you, yeye boy,” he responded.

His response translates to, “Yours is airborne and will land soon, I also want to congratulate you, silly boy.”

The two share a good rapport, and it was not the first time they teased each other on social media, with the Germany-based striker recently asking for a wristwatch from his senior colleague.

They were also caught gisting during the last international break at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo before Nigeria lost to Rwanda.

Osimhen sends message to Boniface

Legit.ng previously reported that Osimhen sent a message to Boniface after the German Bundesliga winner failed to score during Nigeria's 1-0 win over Libya in Uyo.

Boniface has been struggling with the national team, and over a year after his international debut in September 2023, he is still waiting for his first senior goal.

