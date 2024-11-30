Relocation, known as 'Japa' in Nigerian local parlance, has remained a trend in the country even in 2024

Amid the economic crunch in the country, numerous Nigerians, including celebrities in the entertainment industry, are literally 'jumping on the japa plan' to other countries overseas

Recently, BBNaija reality star and on-air personality Tacha joined the list of celebrities to have emigrated from the country to the United Kingdom

The entertainment industry has also been affected by the 'Japa' syndrome, which has remained a trend as celebrities and Nigerians emigrate to other countries for different reasons.

For some, it is the search for greener pastures; for others, a better life, and for other personal reasons.

Main possible reason for relocation

The economic downturn in 2024 has also been a factor as to why some Nigerians are considering relocation.

While music star Davido recently made headlines with his advice to Nigerians in the US against returning to the country as he made a controversial comment about the country's economy that stirred appraisal and backlash, some celebrities, including Nigerians, are also moving out.

If Davido were not an American citizen, he would easily make the list of Nigerians who have relocated. The DMW star shuttles between Nigeria and the US, where his wife Chioma and their twins live.

Davido's baby mamas, including his estranged baby mama, Sophia Momodu, and their daughter, are not based in Nigeria.

As 'japa' continues to trend, Legit.ng in this article listed popular Nigerian celebrities who have relocated from Nigeria in the past two years.

1. BBNaija's disqualified housemate Tacha relocates to UK

Tacha is the latest Nigerian celebrity to leave the country, and she made headlines with her announcement on social media.

The reality star, who made a name for herself after participating in the BBNaija show, has since moved to London, the United Kingdom.

2. Banky W, Adesua Etomi move to the US

The Nigerian singer and actor shook the net in September 2024 after he announced that he and his family had relocated to the United States.

Banky W, while announcing his relocation, stated that he left Nigeria with his family to achieve the purpose of his life.

3. Singer Dr Sid confirms relocating to US

Like Banky W, the former Mo’Hits star Dr Sid in September 2024 confirmed his relocation to the United States.

The ‘Over the Moon’ crooner commented on Garrett Van Tiem’s No Man’s Friend podcast that he relocated to the US because he secured a job opportunity from a New York-based company.

“I now live in the US. I left Nigeria last year after I got a job with a company in New York that offered me an opportunity to move to the States and live anywhere in the US," he said.

4. Adekunle Gold, Simi now based in US

The celebrity couple are among the many Nigerians who have left the shore of Nigeria.

While the reason for their relocation is unknown, Adekunle Gold and Simi still shuttle between the US and Nigeria.

In 2024, Adekunle Gold made headlines after he shared ongoing works at his house in the US, revealing he was set to be an American homeowner.

5. D’banj relocates to Dubai with family

While the former Mohit star remains in the spotlight, D’banj has since moved to Dubai with his family.

The Koko Master was appointed as the Official Afrobeat Artist of the AfroZons Dubai Soundoff in 2022 by Dubai’s Department for Economy and Tourism.

6. Singer Tems is based in the US

While singer Tems, whose real name is Temilade Openiyi, is yet to confirm her relocation, she is currently based in America.

Tems since featuring on Wizkid's global record, Essence has become a force in the American music industry, working with top-tier stars like Future.

7. Actor Jigan bids farewell to Nigeria

The Yoruba actor is now based in the United States and was in the news in September 2024 after he bid goodbye to Nigeria.

Legit.ng also recalls reporting that the actor claimed Jigan Baba Oja was now working as an Uber driver in the US.

Amid the above list, several Nigerians who relocated long ago shared their experiences living in a new country. Actor Femi Brainard was in the news after he disclosed he was now a driver in the US.

Nollywood actresses who have relocated

In 2021, Legit.ng listed ten Nollywood actresses who have relocated to other countries.

Regina Askia, who is now a nurse in the US, and singer Mayorkun's mother, Toyin Adewale, also made the list.

Others who made the list include Laide Bakare and Bukky Write.

