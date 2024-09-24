Banky W has departed Nigeria for the United States to bag a Master's degree in Policy Management

The singer and politician shared a series of pictures, including a moment where he shared a kiss with his wife, Adesua Etomi, with their son in the background

Banky W's heartwarming pictures have left many, including popular celebrities in the entertainment industry gushing

Famous singer and politician, Bankole Wellington aka Banky W has announced his return to school as he depart Nigeria to bag an international degree.

Banky W, who shared heartwarming photos, revealed that he returned to school to bag a Master’s degree in Policy Management at Georgetown University in Washington, D.C.

Banky W set to bag Master's degree from Georgetown University. Credit: @bankyw

Source: Instagram

The singer, who beat cancer, expressed excitement as he shared the emotional moment he bid his wife, Adesua Etomi and their son goodbye goodbye.

Another picture showed the moment Banky W reunited with veteran rapper Eldee The Don in the US.

Sharing the photos, Banky W wrote in a caption:

"For family. For faith. For finding purpose. For the next year of earning a Masters degree in Policy Management at Georgetown University in Washington DC."

See the pictures Banky W shared below:

Celebs, fans gush over Banky W's photos

Read some of the comments below:

ritadominic:

"Awww it’s the way your son is looking up to you both! God guide, direct and protect you all."

ekene_umenwa:

"I wish your blessed family well in jesus name everything will continue to work together for your good amen."

lereveurr__:

"So proud of them like I know them."

stannze:

"God’s grace all the way brother."

sambasaofficial:

"The very best wishes to you..Congratulations in advance."

berachiah_sweets:

"Learning truly never ends! This right here inspires me Meanwhile,that first slide."

abigaellecoly

"And it shall end with Praise and it will be marvelous in our eyes. Abba has preceded you in every room where your name will be mentioned for GOOD!"

Banky W gushes over wife on birthday

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Banky W was excited that his wife was marking her birthday. He wrote a love note and shared beautiful pictures of her.

The singer proclaimed how much he loved his wife as he shared some of the great things she does.

He noted that he would marry her over and over again.

