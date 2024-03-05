Actor Femi Brainard has shared his experience after he quitting the entertainment scene and relocating abroad

He noted that celebrities or actors are not recognized abroad like they are celebrated in Nigeria

Brainard also said that he would prefer to be a price in Nigeria than to be a nobody in a strange land

Nollywood actor Femi Brainard has opened up about life while living abroad. The thespian granted an interview with Teju Oyelakin, aka, Teju Babyface on his podcast.

The actor said it was better to be celebrated and be a prince in Nigeria than to move abroad and be a nobody. He also noted that his wife does not love it at all.

Femi Brainard opens up on relocation abroad. Photo credit @femibrainard69

Source: Instagram

Brainard says people could recognize him

While speaking with the comedian who welcomed a child last year, Brainard noted that anytime he is driving, his passengers would be looking at him.

The actor added that the curious ones would approach him to be sure he was the famous actor they knew in Nigeria.

Brainard talks about rent

The actor who married a broadcaster explained that when thinking of being a prince in Nigeria, people should always remember that house rent is waiting for them too.

He advised many to think about their choices.

See the post here:

Omotola confirms relocating abroad

Legit.ng had reported that Omotola has opened up about relocating with her family to the United States.

She was forced to speak after a video of herself and her family were spotted in church in West Hollywood.

She was asked if they were there for vacation but the famous thespian said they were living over there at that time.

Omotola also spoke about her colleague who had deleted some posts from her Instagram handle and kept her fans worried.

A fan asked her if she knew anything about Genevieve and she said she couldn't give them any details at that time.

Omotola assured her fans that she was sure Genevieve would address her fans very soon.

Desmond Eliot relocates family abroad

Legit.ng had reported that Elliot had taken his family outside the country. Many thought they went on vacation but the actor later decided that his family would not be returning anytime soon.

The actor relocated his four children and his wife abroad so that they could have a better education there.

Source: Legit.ng