The Nigerian Football Federation intensified efforts in recent times to get players of dual nationality to switch

A Bayer Leverkusen attacker is one of those who switched their international allegiance to represent Nigeria

He has lacked playing time at the Bundesliga club, which has, in turn, affected his chances with the national team

The Super Eagles of Nigeria are loaded with attacking talents that players who are not performing at their club sides will struggle to get international call-ups.

Victor Osimhen and Ademola Lookman are nailed-on starters for the national team when fit, while others have to fight for their spots even if they are scoring tons of goals at clubs.

Nathan Tella during his debut for the Super Eagles of Nigeria against Rwanda in Kigali. Photo from @nathantella11.

Source: Instagram

The Nigerian Football Federation made efforts recently and successfully got some players with dual nationalities to switch their international allegiance and represent Nigeria.

Lookman is the most recent successful example, as he is already in contention to be the best footballer in Africa, about two years after switching his international allegiance.

Tella eyes Super Eagles' return

Bayer Leverkusen forward Nathan Tella ditched the country of his birth, England, and pledged allegiance to Nigeria in 2023, debuting against Rwanda in 2023.

He has yet to feature again since then and has openly expressed his desire to return to the national team, but admits he has to earn his place.

“Of course, it’s an honour to represent your country, but I have to play here more to get the recognition to play with the country, but I think it’s all about baby steps, keep getting better, keep improving, and if I continue to do the right things, I hope Nigeria will call me back,” he told Omasports TV.

“I can’t go just because of who I am, I have to earn the opportunity to play for Nigeria, and if I’m not playing well for my club, I have to work hard to get back into the team here, then the National team follows.”

As noted by Transfermarkt, Tella has featured 14 times for Leverkusen this season, most of which have come from the bench, with Xabi Alonso preferring other options.

Kevin Akpoguma laments Eagles snub

Legit.ng also reported that Kevin Akpoguma lamented Super Eagles’ snub after failing to earn a national team call-up for over a year despite impressive performances for Hoffenheim.

The former Germany youth international opted to represent the three-time African champions in 2020 and has eight caps, the last of which came in September 2023.

Source: Legit.ng