BBN’s Tacha Arrives in London Hours After Announcing Relocation Plan, Shares Video and More
- Former BBNaija housemate Tacha has announced her arrival in London, barely hours after sharing her plans to relocate from Nigeria
- The reality star shared pictures, including a video of her arrival in the United Kingdom during an exchange with a netizen
- Tacha's arrival in the United Kingdom has spurred reactions from many of her fans and followers as they congratulated her
Former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate Natacha Akide, better known as Tacha, has arrived in London, the United Kingdom.
Recall Tacha recently made headlines after she revealed her decision to relocate to the United Kingdom (UK).
However, her tweet, which went viral, stirred reactions as many believed she shouldn't have made her relocation plans public until she was in the UK.
Tacha and a troll exchange words
A netizen on X, reacting to Tacha's relocation plan, said she wouldn't be granted a visa to the UK.
Responding to the troll, Tacha revealed she was already in London, as she had posted a picture of herself at the airport.
See Tacha's exchange with a troll below:
Tacha shared more photos, including a clip of her arrival, on her Instagram page and wrote in a caption:
"Living liKE THE Royals👑 📍 l0NDON 🇬🇧."
Slide the post below to see Tacha's picture, including her video
People react to Tacha's post
Legit.ng captured some of the comments, read them below:
zigangel003:
"Na this type of clapback I dey enjoy. Congrats dear."
Dr_Pharouk:
"Tacha don finally leave us for 9ja. We would miss you."
Feyish0la:
"You no go like relocate me join? 'cause who go dey massage you?"
Princesxjulie:
"The person no be GOD, congratulations tacha UK way 🇬🇧."
korexklothing:
"Congratulations Tacha Wow So happy for you Happy staying and enjoy your stay in UK 🇬🇧 And we that remain aspiring to be where you are now, God will answer our prayers 🙏 Big love for you @Symply_Tacha."
Tacha rocks N146m dress
Legit.ng previously reported that the reality star slayed in an expensive silver dress.
Tacha rocked the outfit to the 10th edition of the Africa Magic Viewers' Choice Awards.
It looked like the BBNaija reality star couldn't sit because of the style as she was seen lying in a car as she was being driven to the event.
