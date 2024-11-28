A Nigerian man who relocated to the UK with his wife in 2022 shares his reasons for leaving, the costs involved, and their current economic status

Despite spending N10 million on the move, he believes it was worth it due to the lack of future prospects in Nigeria

Now working as an executive work coach, he highlights the equal opportunities and brighter future available in the UK

A Nigerian man, who relocated to the United Kingdom with his wife in 2022, has shared his reasons for leaving Nigeria.

He speaks about the costs involved, and his current economic status.

Japa: Nigerian Shares Experience After Relocating to the UK, Vows Not to Return

The couple, who left amidst the rising 'Japa' trend, are adamant that nothing can make them return to Nigeria for now.

Journey and Costs

Speaking to Vanguard, the man, who preferred to remain anonymous, revealed the substantial financial investment required for their move.

"I left with my wife in 2022. It cost me about N10 million back then, which was huge," he said.

Despite the significant expense, he believes the move was worth it, citing a lack of future prospects in Nigeria as the main reason for their relocation.

Life in the UK

Formerly a medical sales expert in Nigeria, he now works as an executive work coach in the UK civil service.

He expressed satisfaction with his new role and the opportunities available in the UK.

"One good thing about relocating to the UK is that it is a place of equal opportunities and brighter future for all," he noted.

The man also emphasized that he has not experienced any painful situations since relocating and remains optimistic about their future in the UK.

Context of the 'Japa' Syndrome

The term 'Japa' has become synonymous with the mass migration of Nigerians seeking better opportunities abroad.

According to recent data, the UK government issued 255,000 visas to Nigerians between April 2023 and March 2024, highlighting the scale of this trend.

Despite recent riots in several UK cities, sparked by the tragic death of three school girls and fueled by misinformation, the British High Commissioner to Nigeria, Dr. Richard Montgomery, has assured the Nigerian Diaspora of their safety and security.

Japa: Proof of Funds Raised

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Canadian authorities have raised the proof of funds for Nigerians and other international students from ₦8,025,000.00 ($10,000) to ₦16,050,000.0000 ($20,000).

Legit.ng reports that for close to two decades, study permit applicants for foreign students have remained at $10,000.

