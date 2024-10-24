Nigerian actor Jigan Baba Oja stunned many online after he was spotted in America doing the job of an Uber driver

Yoruba actor Olatayo Amotade, often known as Ijebu, shared the update online after they both met in the foreign country

Following that Ijebu and Jigan tried to catch up with old times as the viral clip had netizens guessing

Renowned Yoruba actor Olatayo Amotade, often known as Ijebu, has ignited an online buzz following his recent meet-up that left him speechless.

In a video released on Instagram by the comedian and fellow actor Soji Taiwo, they are seen in amazement after discovering their long-time colleague, Jigan Baba Oja, moonlighting as an Uber driver in the US.

Ijebu, who was enjoying a relaxed ride, could scarcely contain his surprise as he realised that the man behind the wheel, steering them through the bustling streets of America, was Jigan—an actor who was previously best known for his exceptional roles in Nollywood

Jigan, on seeing them, responded coolly and noted that he has been doing the Uber job for a while.

Jigan confidently drove Ijebu and Soji Taiwo to their location, using his Android phone as a GPS.

Ijebu used the moment to share jokes with his colleagues as they laughed over the situation.

Watch the video below:

Jigan spurs reactions online:

With its mix of humour and shock, the video sparked a firestorm online, with many questioning whether the entire event was acted or a real update on their lives.

Legit.ng compiled the reaction below:

dammy_visualz:

"Forget about the cruise here.. God Bless my."

richkid3253:

"God go bless your hustle bro."

nfw_muller:

"Pure love. When you get to that level of age nack how to put food on table & money to pocket go dey ur head."

longolanipekun:

"Nice one bro no time to waste man keep it up man time for money thank you bro share the little one up thank you keep it up one love."

bigbollu_clothing:

"No amount of kindness is small. I learned fashion designing and I have finished learning I have not started working yet because I have not gotten machine and shop I’m saving towards it already I need a helping hand. I pray I find favour through here."

kelvinoladimeji:

"Una sha Dey cast update make Americans know say una Dey do Uber without proper working permit LOL.. Nigerians with Cho Cho…"

Jigan Babaoja shows off his disability

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that popular Yoruba actor Jigan Babaoja is marking his 40th birthday in style as he cited himself as a source of inspiration for people with disabilities.

Jigan shared a photo of himself as he stripped to his shorts to boldly show off the disability he has been living with for 40 years.

