Nigerian singer Davido’s 32nd birthday is underway, and videos from the celebration have emerged online

Several clips of the 30BG boss’ birthday gig in Atlanta were posted online, including one of a DJ giving his testimony after Davido helped him 12 years ago

Social media users reacted to the trending videos from Davido’s 32nd birthday party in Atlanta

Nigerian singer David Adeleke Davido’s 32nd birthday party videos are now making the rounds on social media.

The 30BG boss turned the new age on November 21, 2024, and a birthday gig was held at the Sol Lounge in Atlanta, Georgia.

Videos from Davido’s birthday bash in America made the rounds. They showed the music star dancing, singing, eating, and having fun with some of his crew members.

Fans react to videos from Davido's 32nd birthday party. Photos: @goldmynetv

Source: Instagram

However, one of the highlights from the bash that was captured on video was when the DJ, Mr Soul, explained how Davido changed his life 12 years ago. According to the disk jockey, the 30BG boss had advised him to leave Malaysia and come to Atlanta, while also promising him career growth.

Mr Soul said:

“He said come to ATL, you will make it here and I have no regrets today. He said Mr Soul leave Malaysia, come to ATL, you are going to make it here. This is a real life testimony of more than 12 years ago, this is a product of what he prophesied many years ago and I’m proud to say he’s my brother for life, I love you OBO, God bless you.”

See the videos from Davido’s Atlanta birthday bash below:

Reactions to Davido’s 32nd birthday party

Several social media users reacted to the videos of Davido’s 32nd birthday party that emerged online. Read their comments below:

ritq545:

“Happy birthday 001 😍.”

ebenezer_ayoola80:

“E choke ❤️.”

006abyyy:

“001.”

Kjlyrics:

“Love Davido 🔥.”

valentinavee6:

“King ❤️.”

All4ublog_:

“NO Steeze.”

jovial_bby:

“001 FOR A BIG REASON👏🔥🙌❤️😍.”

Queen___rihanna_:

“Age with sufficient Grace.”

Man gifts Davido an Escalade on 32nd birthday

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that an auto dealer gave Davido a brand-new car to celebrate his birthday.

The auto dealer, @M_Jautos, took to his official Instagram page to announce that he was giving the 30BG boss a brand new Escalade 600 SUV.

A series of photos of the new ride was also posted online. It showed the impressive interior of the Escalade, which had plush black leather seats and screens attached to the headrests.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng