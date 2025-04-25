A Nigerian man was amused over the song he found his younger brother playing via his phone ahead of his Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) the following day

The 2025 Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) examination commenced on Thursday, April 24, with over two million candidates expected to take part in it

Perhaps having the JAMB exam tension, the man's brother played the old Nigerian gospel song, an action that also made netizens laugh

Ahead of his UTME the following day, a man found his younger brother playing an old Nigerian gospel song on his phone.

The man, @ogidiofficial, moved closer to his sibling's phone to give netizens a clearer view of the kind of song he was listening to.

A man finds his younger brother playing an old gospel song on his phone hours to his JAMB exam. Photo Credit: @ogidiofficial

Unexpected song JAMB exam candidate listened to

A closer look at his sibling's phone showed he played the old song titled Things Fall Apart, which was released by gospel singer Sister Kelechi Edeh years ago.

"POV: My brother has a JAMB exam to attend tomorrow," the man captioned the video he posted on TikTok.

A man finds his younger brother playing an old song ahead of his UTME. Photo Credit: @ogidiofficial

The video sent social media users into a frenzy, with many laughing at his brother for playing such a song, while some argued that he did it to motivate himself and suppress the possible exam tension he experienced.

In the comment section, the man further said his brother has refused to eat.

"Till now, him never eat," he wrote.

Watch his video below:

UTME Candidate's action gets people talking

C🅰️l_Mhe♋_S🅾️mmy☯️ said:

"Me watching this by 6:20 and I have exam today by 9am."

Mercy🌈💎 said:

"My brother still dey play Me and u by Tems."

L🦋O🦋V🦋E🦋T🦋H said:

"En no see another song to play na things fall apart en dey play. Ok na."

Ekpeyong awan💕💦🌸 said:

"Oya Oya u don catch me 😹😹😹 i play mercy by mosses bliss everyday."

sample_lord1 said:

"The werey don give en life to Christ only for 2 days."

precious❤😌 said:

"Omo I turn prayer warrior last two years but it ended in praise entering 300l by September."

Bridgette B Spanish Doll said:

"I get exam this morning😹 I no even read Lekki headmaster."

kole big bro 🥶 said:

"This will be the 4th time my babe dey write JAMB ...I dey pray make she no pass... she go leave me follow another guy for school."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported 10 common costly mistakes that JAMB 2025 candidates must avoid.

Graduate sends message to UTME candidates

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a graduate of Deeper Life High School (DLHS) had sent a message to UTME candidates ahead of their examinations.

According to the former DLHS student, his stellar performance in the nationwide examination is all thanks to his alma mater. He shared the measures the school puts in place to give its students adequate preparation.

"I remember when I was about writing my JAMB in 2019. The day before we went for the JAMB, we prayed. My goodness, we prayed. May God bless Deeper Life High School. And I mean it from the very depth of my heart. May God bless Deeper Life High School," he recounted.

