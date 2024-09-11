Tems Finally Speaks on Pregnancy Rumours, Tags Wizkid and Drake, Fans React: “She Go Like Popsy”
- Nigerian singer Tems spoke explicitly about her pregnancy rumours that rocked the showbiz world months ago
- The Afrobeats diva, during a recent podcast appearance, addressed her relationship with American rapper Future, whom many speculated as the father of the rumoured pregnancy
- Tems, however, added Wizkid and Drake to the conservation, which left many with wild thoughts as the video went viral
Nigerian singer Temilade Openiyi, aka Tems, has finally spoken out about the rumours of getting pregnant.
Rumours rocked the internet in 2023 over claims that the Afrobeats diva was pregnant for American rapper Future.
Tems' hit song, 'Higher,' is sampled in Future's 'Wait For You,' which features Drake. The song would later win a Grammy award for Best Melodic Rap Performance in 2023.
Legit.ng, however, reported that the songstress shut down claims that she was pregnant for Future. In a video online, Tems revealed she had no idea how seriously people took the news until she started getting messages querying her decision to have Future's baby and death threats.
Tems Tags Wizkid and Drake in her pregnancy rumour
During an appearance on The Breakfast Club podcast, the "Me n U" singer expressed her surprise at rumours claiming that Future had impregnated her
She questioned the reasoning behind the speculation and wondered why people didn't suspect Wizkid or Drake instead.
Tems said , "The wildest thing I've heard about myself is probably the pregnancy, I don't know where it came from; I have no clue. I was just minding my business being homeless, but it was all so crazy, and I think it's because of people recognising me."
Watch her video below:
Tems spurs reactions online
Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:
isozkid:
""She wan carry wizzy baby so badly."
exotic_a12:
"I know such news starts from Facebook."
queentimmyy:
"Am sure she hearing the news is like oh my pregnant 😂for who actually and then they tell her and she like wow 😢I didn’t know I was pregnant."
iamericardo:
"Wiz ke? Person wey you no gree make e rock you for stage? Nobody go believe that one."
eru_fus:
"most people don’t get that she wasn’t rating wiz in this OLD VIDEO u posted. Only cited him as a lesser unrealistic rumor."
tohnya_ama:
"So Wiz would have been a pass huh?"
_____lagosboy:
"Wizzzz baba Nlan she don tell una who get the pregnant 🤰 so una rest."
iamchopmeyoug:
"Future got 8 kids with 12baby mamas."
Tems teases fans on stage during performance
Legit.ng earlier reported that the singer was sighted in a video rolling her waist to give her fans more than they asked for.
For a few seconds, the singer gladly flaunted her behind as she danced on stage while the crowd went wild with excited noises.
Tems, who donned a purple two-piece, also showed off a few more moves before returning to singing.
Source: Legit.ng
Chinasa Afigbo (Editor) Chinasa Afigbo is a pop culture/music journalist and content writer with over four years of experience in other mainstream media organisations, including Vanguard Media and Guardian Life. She holds a degree in Information Management Technology from the Federal University of Technology, Owerri (FUTO). She also moved on to pursue courses in writing & media communications. Chinasa has also been published in other Intl journals, like The African Report. Reach her at: chinasa.afigbo@corp.legit.ng.