Davido response to backlash trailing his comments in an interview, as well as his reply to TVC, has continued to trend

Following Davido's clapback, Morayo Brown, a presenter, has addressed the video of her and her colleagues speaking about the DMW's explosive comment about Nigeria

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Davido, in a viral video, had issued advice to Nigerians in the US wishing to return to the country

Media personality Morayo Brown has responded to Nigerian music star David Adeleke Davido's response to a viral video of her colleague Akashat Ny'mat criticising the singer over his advice to Nigerians in the US.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Davido, while speaking on a radio show, stated that returning to Nigeria was not a good option as the country’s economy is in shambles, a comment that divided many Nigerians.

Morayo Brown replies Davido

The managing director of TVC Entertainment responded that her colleague Akashat Ny'mat spoke her mind like another lady on the show, who supported Davido's comment.

She also spoke on how she and colleagues celebrated Chivido but it didn't gain recognition.

"The show was designed for diverse views to be spoken and respected even if we don’t like it. When we all dressed up to celebrate Chioma and Davido’s wedding, they did not see. When you openly yabbed Kogi state Governor, when you criticize Gov. Sanwoolu about task force in your area, Minister of Works about Apapa, Power Minister even the presidency on their policy flipflop, they don’t see. It’s the one you speak in support they choose to see. Sister, I stand with you. Keep your head up! Nothing do you. Love you loads," she wrote.

See Morayo Brown's statement below:

Reactions as Morayo Brown replies Davido

See the comments below:

"She has the right to air her view and we also have the right to comment how we feel."

"I love your show but David said the truth. Alot of companies are closing down."

"Why was she triggered David said the very obvious truth tell her not to talk with biased mind next time.."

"Is she TINUBU SPOKE PERSON? because she took it personal."

