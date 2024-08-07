Singer Adekunle Gold is one of Nigeria's biggest music stars, and his international clout over the last four years has grown tremendously

A recent clip that the singer shared on his Snapchat handle showed the early stages of the construction works going on at Adekunle Gold's new house in Texas, America

The viral clip came barely two days after Adekunle Gold had shared a motivational message with his fans about his humble beginnings

Renowned Nigerian Afro-pop singer Adekunle Kosoko, better known as Adekunle Gold, is set to be a homeowner in the United States of America.

The video, which the singer shared on his Snapchat handle, shows some site workers clearing the field as construction is about to start. It has gone viral.

Videos of Adekunle Gold's new house in Texas trends.

Source: Instagram

Adekunle Gold is one of Nigeria's most famous Afro-pop singers of the last decade, and according to him, his growth is filled with testimonies.

The recent video he shared on his page comes days after he went on his handle to share a motivational message with his fans about how one song changed his story forever.

The message came from a place of gratitude when he began working on his new house in Texas.

See the viral clip below:

Reactions trail video of AG's new house

Here are some of the reactions gathered by Legit.ng:

@ghost_series:

"Spotted?? No be him post am?"

@de_mc_blac_panther:

"Big move, one of the best silent musicians way no de make noise like 30bingos."

@clothingzeez:

"Please, I need a sewing machine for my work. I don’t mind a used one or a New one to start working."

@kinginace247:

"Influence with the right set of people goes a long way."

@7_fvkbwoii:

"Baba God ooh pick up pick up."

@perpetual.felix.71:

"Congratulations to him."

@orielfreda:

"Silent big move .. king thingzzz."

@prince_efe.7:

"Why all of una day run from Nigeria na shuuu."

