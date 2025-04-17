Actress Eniola Badmus has penned a congratulatory message to Iyabo Ojo over her daughter Priscilla's traditional wedding with Juma Jux

The Nollywood actress penned a tribute to Iyabo Ojo for the countless sacrifices she made for her daughter despite being a single mother

Eniola Badmus also shared how Iyabo Ojo had raised Priscilla with unconditional love, resilience and grace

Nollywood actress Eniola Badmus has joined the list of Nigerian celebrities who have congratulated her colleague and filmmaker Iyabo Ojo on her daughter Priscilla's traditional wedding.

Eniola, who was recently caught up in an exchange with Laide Bakare at an event in Lagos, penned a tribute message to Iyabo on her how she had raised her daughter and second child.

Nollywood star Eniola Badmus applauds Iyabo Ojo’s parenting strength. Credit: iyaboojofespris/eniolabadmus/itspricsy

Source: Instagram

The actress praised Iyabo for the countless sacrifices to give Priscilla the foundation she needed to grow into the amazing woman despite being a single mother.

"Congratulations on your daughter’s wedding @iyaboojofespris This is such a beautiful and meaningful milestone, and I hope you’re taking a moment to reflect on all the love, strength, and dedication it took to get here. As a single mother, you’ve worn many hats and made countless sacrifices to give your daughter the foundation she needed to grow into the amazing woman she is today," Eniola wrote.

The actress also added that witnessing Prisiclla's wedding would fill Iyabo's heart with pride.

"Watching @its.priscy start this new chapter must fill your heart with pride and joy. You’ve not only raised a daughter ready to take on the world, but you’ve also shown her what unconditional love, resilience, and grace truly look like. Wishing you both a lifetime full of love, laughter, and cherished memories. You’ve earned this moment….enjoy every second of it," she added.

Actress Eniola Badmus shows love to Iyabo Ojo over her daughter’s milestone. Credit: eniolabadmus

Source: Instagram

Eniola Badmus' post as she congratulates Iyabo Ojo below:

In related news, Legit.ng recalls reporting that the first video from Iyabo Ojo's daughter's wedding venue emerged on social media.

Fans react to Eniola Badmus' message

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions as netizens also praised Iyabo for raising Priscilla well as a single mother. Read the comments below:

engrruth007 said:

"Society may shame single mothers, but their determination and resilience help them thrive."

ramat_fabulous reacted:

"Resounding Amen You will sure rejoice with your bundles of Joy The whole world will rejoice with youYou shall be Celebrated in a Big way."

enibadessentials said:

"Congratulations to you momma. It shall be joy upon joy for u n ur family."

abekeade_2910 said:

"Well said. Congratulations Iyabo. Congratulations to all of you around her."

ahmed_idris899 reacted:

"Congratulations to your daughter wedding queen mother."

homolaraa said:

"As a child that was raised by single mother too I pray my mother experience this too soon."

Laide Bakare shades Eniola Badmus

Legit.ng also reported that actress Laide Bakare continued to throw shade at her colleague, Eniola Badmus.

After videos of their almost physical fight at an event went viral, Laide Bakare went online to taunt Badmus.

This move from Laide Bakare drew a reaction from several netizens, including actress Opeyemi Aiyeola.

