Nigerian OAP Radiogad has continued to explain his reason for exposing crossdresser, Bobrisky on social media

Recall that the Nigerian internet space was in shambles after Radiogad shared audio and video proof that Bobrisky was never in prison

In a new chat with media personality Daddy Freeze, Radiogad explained how he felt neglected by the crossdresser despite helping him

Nigerian on-air-personality Destiny Ezeyin, aka Radiogad, has given more reasons for exposing crossdresser Idris Okuneye, aka Bobrisky, on social media.

Recall that Radiogad got many Nigerians talking after he shared audio and video evidence to back up online critic Vincent Martins Otse, aka Verydarkman’s claim that Bob was never in jail.

Shortly after Radiogad’s posts broke the internet, the OAP joined media personality Daddy Freeze on his Instagram live to give more clarity on the matter.

According to the OAP, he hates to be taken advantage of. He went on to say that Bobrisky only ever told him “thank you” for all the ways he supported him online without making any move to support him financially or to promote his content on his page.

Radiogad said that if he were in the socialite’s shoes, he would have shown him love and promoted his brand without waiting for him to ask. The OAP said he would not go and beg Bob for favours in his DM because he deserves the compensation.

In his words:

“He reached out to me, said he appreciates everything, bla bla bla, we started talking but not intimately, he was reaching out saying thank you and all that but no be thank you I go chop. A lot of people are calling me G A Y because of you. I don chop insults from people for supporting Bobrisky on social media. What I expected, if I was in Bobrisky’s shoes, I don’t really need money like that, I dey abroad, I dey work. What I expected Bobrisky to be doing is showing me love, promoting my brand and I don’t have to ask him. I no fit enter him DM dey say “abeg promote be nau, post my video”, I can’t be doing that with Bobrisky make e be like say I dey beg am for wetin I deserve?”

Speaking further, Radiogad said that all Bobrisky did was to be thanking him with a sensual voice. The OAP asked if that was what would feed him and that the crossdresser should have at least sent him N4 million or N5 million to thank him. He said:

“He go dey tell me thank you, dey use sexyy voice for me. Na sexyy voice I go chop? I be Anambra boy, I love money. He no even say “okay you dey abroad, collect N4 million, collect N5 million”. Even if I change am here, no be money im be, that’s if he doesn’t want to promote me on his page for some reason.”

According to Radiogad, Bobrisky was just being greedy because he was able to show off his N15 million cake, his house and other luxuries on social media after his release from “prison”. In his words:

“Basically, wetin dey do Bob now na greed. You say you spend N15 million for cake, you dey show us luxury for Instagram, your house, everything, but person wey dey support you, wey be say his name don go down, I’ve lost followers because of Bobrisky.”

See the video below:

Nigerians react as Radiogad gives reasons

Radiogad’s explanation for exposing Bobrisky after supporting him for months sparked a debate on social media. Read what some netizens had to say about it below:

vivianwilliams334:

“I don’t know what’s stronger this year... the entitlement or the audacity.”

Anikeola_mi:

“Imagine 😂no be thank u ,u go chop ?? Definitely,you’ve been defending him just because u want something from him ?? Oh my God ,this one fit betray anyone if money no Dey to thank him.”

_veeevy:

“This one fine for nothing. Ten kobo sense e no get. Na “principalities & powers “ wey we dey pray against be this. “Anuohia “.”

Giran_federal_1:

“To cut the story short. Na because he no give you money make you open hin yanch.”

savagetrapqueen2300:

“Omo u are £v!l😢😢.”

ugonma_beauty:

“😂😂😂😂😂 I actually went to the video to check him out.”

Balinga777:

“He didn’t beg you to show him support and love but you did on your own and expected him to settle you🤔.”

Artistrybynick_:

“I get daughter no stop you from doing guys too ! Tell that to Facebook people.”

ayzne_:

“God may we stay far away from people that will bring us out in public 😢.”

chief_enex:

“Bob too talk na him coba herself 😂.”

morethanshalom:

“Cho cho cho is not for women nowadays, our brothers are moving the ministry forward.”

Agbatufab:

“RadioGad I no support you on this one. No matter how wrong Bobrisky was, never let someone who confide in you down. Na your own go even break Bobrisky heart pass VDM. Vdm and Bob were never friends. But u acted like one to Bob. A lot to learn in this life. We move 🙏.”

Lou188188:

“Now everybody knows not to confide in you. Only God knows how many people that has confided in you recorded calls you have.”

john_ajegi:

“I don't like Bob but I'd pick a thousand of Bob's type before even looking in the direction of this dude. I'm sure he's super happy he's getting the attention he was so desperate for right now. Tufiakwa.”

Nsogbudii:

“So petty! Did Bob ask you to support him? U do work and them no pay u, Nawa o.”

Mobimoney_:

“If @radiogad is your friend please run very far a way from him.”

dimma_gideonezeme:

“@bobrisky222 lost a great friendship with Tonto just because of pride and stubbornness..Tonto was the only friend you had but its unfortunate you have lost her cos she does not give a second chance.”

