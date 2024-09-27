Bobrisky has shared how he won a legal battle amid his saga with VDM, Femi Falana and his singer son, Falz

In the post, he shared a chat he had with his lawyer, who informed him that the court had awarded a fine to one Tosin

Fans reacted in the comment section as they slammed Bobrisky for his attitude and the kind of posts he makes

Controversial crossdresser, Idris Okuneye, better known as Bobrisky, has met the wrath of his fans after making a post about his legal battle victory.

Legit.ng had reported that Bobrisky had returned to Instagram and said he was ready for a legal battle. He denied being the person in the voice recording Martin Vincent Otse circulated online.

Bobrisky shares his court victory amid battle with VDM. Photo credit @verydarkbalckman.@bobrisky222/@falzthe badhguy

Source: Instagram

In his new post, he shared a chat he had with his lawyer. He was told that he had won a case against a person known as Tosin.

The lawyer also added that the court has awarded, N500k to Tosin. His post didn't go well with his followers, who reacted massively in the comment section.

They slammed the crossdresser for his inability to keep quiet about important things, most especially because he has been in the eye of the storm after VDM claimed he paid his way out of prison.

Below is the post:

What fans said about Bobrisky's post

Reactions have trailed the post made by the crossdresser. Here are some of the comments below:

@emclothings_luxury:

"This Bobrisky no too get sense and Idris no dey advise am."

@thedeltabeauty:

"I wan date lawyer now na una season be this.'

@danielkunke:

"She still don bring am come social media."

@obynodaddymuna:

"With all the money and you still cannot pay your debt— fake life."

@abiola_timothy:

"Bob need to stop posting for now."

@eniola___sarah:

“Who the hêll is your lawyer? them no dey advice you, and tell you what to do?"

@_iwalewa_:

"He should rest jare , seeking validation from social media torhhh."

@iamdave_e:

"My lord that audio recorded was AI generated to make it look like bob’s voice …with all due respect my client is innocent."

@iampmoney44:

"Him lawyer dey really deceive am."

@casaangeleshair:

"Diarrhea of the mouth na bad thing."

@sylvia_uzo:

"Bob deh swear for you . Cho cho cho."

Bobrisky shares video amid drama with VDM

The Nigerian crossdresser had returned to social media amid the backlash he faced over Verydarkman’s disclosure about him.

On his official Instagram page, the socialite posted a video of himself slaying and gushing over his beauty.

The video sparked a series of mixed reactions on social media after it went viral as Nigerians demanded answers.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng