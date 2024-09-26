Nigerian singer Seun Kuti has reacted to the claims VeryDarkMan made about rapper Falz and his father, Femi Falana

In an Instagram live video, Seun Kuti shared his feelings about the leaked phone, where Bobrisky made some statements about the rapper and his dad

Seun Kuti’s take on the leaked phone call raised mixed feelings from netizens who reminded the singer of his earlier support for VDM

Nigerian singer Seun Kuti has addressed the issue between online critic Vincent Martins Otse, aka VeryDarkMan, rapper Folarin ‘Falz’ Falana, and his father, Femi Falana.

Recall that social media was buzzing with excitement after VDM leaked a phone call Bobrisky had with an unknown person. In the audio, the crossdresser made claims about Falz and Femi Falana charging him N10 million to get him a presidential pardon after his arrest.

The drama spilled to Seun Kuti’s end after he made a video stating that he was aware of the matter before VDM posted it online and that he gave him his full approval to share the leaked call with Nigerians.

Seun Kuti defends Femi Falana

In a new development, Seun Kuti went on his Instagram page to express his feelings about Femi Falana's mention in the leaked phone call.

According to Seun, he does not believe the claims made about the Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), but he doesn’t know about his son, Falz’s, involvement.

The music star explained that he knows Femi Falana very well and even recounted how the lawyer did not collect a dime from him when he had three serious cases with Nigerian law enforcement.

According to Seun Kuti, the phone call must have been a scam because Bobrisky was only packaging himself while trying to get money from someone. The singer also added that Femi Falana is a very rich man.

The singer said in part:

“I will repeat what I said here yesterday, that part of Femi Falana, I will repeat it anywhere, it’s a scam. You know why I’m saying that? It’s because I know Uncle Femi very well. I don’t know about Falz o, maybe Falz fit talk to Bobrisky, take him papa dey brag, people do it, that is the best scenario I can think of say if the thing even happen, that’s the only way, e no reach Uncle Femi side. I’m saying this because all through my life wey I grow up, since my father died, I don enter three serious yawa with Nigerian law enforcement, Uncle Femi did not collect a dime from me to fight those three cases and I can count another seven or eight serious cases wey I know of, wey Uncle Femi stand for the person just based on say ‘you’re innocent’, he no collect one dime. If Uncle Femi believe say somebody dey wrongfully convicted and he go get am pardoned, trust me, Baba no go ask anybody for anything. Uncle Femi Falana is so effing rich as well. No be him tell me say he get money o.”

Watch the full video below:

Nigerians react as Seun Kuti speaks on Femi Falana

Seun Kuti’s reaction to the Falz and Femi Falana drama with Bobrisky and VDM got Nigerians talking. Read what some of them had to say about it below:

Ucheoajene:

“xoxo, gossip girl.”

teeto__olayeni:

“Same you that said you support vdm with all of you???? Oga follow it through to the end abeg,he go need you.”

stimzee:

“But you said you support VDMs post with your full chest now, what changed? Why are you explaining, did he not update you first before posting again?”

Jem_kiddieswish:

“But he played it for you before releasing it online,and you said you gave him go ahead to burst everywhere😏.”

layour__:

“Ennnhn so mouth don change now? 😂😂😂 why didn’t you tell this to VDM before he made that video? You even claimed to have given him the go ahead to scatter everything. Na now you know say mr falana na your uncle??? 😂😂😂Ok o.”

Kanoel_fabrics:

“I also don't believe Falz's Dad took a dime in the name of bribe. Falana of Oputa panel? You guys stop playing please.!!!!!!!!”

spirals_hair:

“Big Bird! Why didn’t you say this to VDM your friend before he posted the video about Femi Falana.”

kejimi625:

“Damage control.”

Sohigh_xy:

“I thought he said he said it with his full chest? Abi chest don dey pain him 😂.”

tolu.toolzzjewelries:

“Why are all of them changing there mouth 😂.”

tokstesla:

“"I support with full chest" don take hin chest back 🤣.”

Natasha_blessing_rasaq:

“But you said you support vdm 😂 oga stay one place.”

___omonzusi:

“You no support again with your full chest? 😂😂 xoxo gossip girl.”

Bobrisky pays his debt

In other news, VDM, in an update, revealed that crossdresser Bobrisky had cleared his debt.

VDM, who shared a screenshot of the payment receipt, said that the crossdresser had paid back the loan he had borrowed.

He also shared an alleged screenshot between Bobrisky and his creditor, in which the crossdresser was seen begging the latter to send his account number.

